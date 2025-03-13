Arts Clayton Invites You to Celebrate Creativity at the 17th Arte' Gras Gala

Arts Clayton will host the 17th Arte' Gras Gala, a black-tie affair, on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 7 p.m., at The Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle #100, Morrow, GA 30260. Highlights include a special performance by Clayton State University's Performing Arts Department; a buffet dinner featuring New Orleans favorites with vegan options by Celebrity Chef Tish; and an Art Auction and Raffle. The Presenting Sponsors are Allan Vigil Ford Lincoln, Kaiser Permanente, Clayton County Water Authority, and the City of Morrow - Mayor and Council. Join us in celebrating the power of the arts—get your tickets today at www.artsclayton.org!
JONESBORO, Ga., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arts Clayton Board of Directors is thrilled to announce the 17th Arte' Gras Gala, a black-tie event that promises an evening of elegance, excitement, and artistic celebration. Mark your calendar for Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 7 p.m., and join us at The Morrow Center at 1180 Southlake Circle #100, Morrow, GA 30260.
Guests will enjoy a special performance by the talented Clayton State University Performing Arts Department, setting the tone for an extraordinary night. Feast on a buffet dinner featuring New Orleans-inspired favorites, complete with vegan options, all expertly catered by the renowned Celebrity Chef Tish. The evening will also feature an exclusive art auction and an exciting raffle, giving attendees the opportunity to bring home beautiful pieces while contributing to a meaningful cause.
This year's Arte' Gras Gala is proudly presented by Allan Vigil Ford Lincoln, Kaiser Permanente, Clayton County Water Authority, and the City of Morrow - Mayor and Council. Their generous support helps sustain the mission of Arts Clayton, which is to foster a thriving, creative community that engages all citizens in the arts.
Proceeds from the gala directly benefit Arts Clayton's vision, enabling scholarships and art-infused educational programs for children and youth. Every ticket purchased empowers these initiatives, providing vital resources for students and ensuring the arts remain an integral part of the region's cultural fabric.
"We are excited to bring our community together to celebrate creativity, unity, and purpose," said Kaysie Lazzaro, Arts Clayton Interim Executive Director. "This evening is about more than art; it's about creating opportunities and investing in the future of our youth and community."
Dr. Tim Hynes, President of the Arts Clayton Board of Directors and President Emeritus of Clayton State University, stated, "The Arte' Gras Gala is vital to supporting our mission. Funds raised through this event make it possible to provide accessible art education, inspire creativity, and preserve the rich cultural heritage that defines our community."
Secure your tickets or learn more about sponsorship opportunities by visiting www.artsclayton.org. Don't miss your chance to be a part of an unforgettable evening that champions the arts and transforms lives.
Event Details
- What: 17th Arte' Gras Gala – A Black-Tie Affair
- When: Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 7 p.m.
- Where: The Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle #100, Morrow, GA 30260
- Highlights:
- Special Performance by Clayton State University's Performing Arts Department
- Buffet Dinner Featuring New Orleans Favorites with Vegan Options by Celebrity Chef Tish
- Art Auction & Raffle
- Presenting Sponsors: Allan Vigil Ford Lincoln, Kaiser Permanente, Clayton County Water Authority, and the City of Morrow - Mayor and Council
Join us in celebrating the power of the arts—get your tickets today at www.artsclayton.org!
About Arts Clayton
Founded in 1986, Arts Clayton is dedicated to fostering a creative community that engages all citizens of the county and region in the arts. Through scholarships, educational programs, and community initiatives, Arts Clayton brings the joy of art to people of all ages, creating opportunities and inspiring the next generation.
