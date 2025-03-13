Arts Clayton Invites You to Celebrate Creativity at the 17th Arte' Gras Gala

"The Arte' Gras Gala is vital to supporting our mission. Funds raised through this event make it possible to provide accessible art education, inspire creativity, and preserve the rich cultural heritage that defines our community." Post this

This year's Arte' Gras Gala is proudly presented by Allan Vigil Ford Lincoln, Kaiser Permanente, Clayton County Water Authority, and the City of Morrow - Mayor and Council. Their generous support helps sustain the mission of Arts Clayton, which is to foster a thriving, creative community that engages all citizens in the arts.

Proceeds from the gala directly benefit Arts Clayton's vision, enabling scholarships and art-infused educational programs for children and youth. Every ticket purchased empowers these initiatives, providing vital resources for students and ensuring the arts remain an integral part of the region's cultural fabric.

"We are excited to bring our community together to celebrate creativity, unity, and purpose," said Kaysie Lazzaro, Arts Clayton Interim Executive Director. "This evening is about more than art; it's about creating opportunities and investing in the future of our youth and community."

Dr. Tim Hynes, President of the Arts Clayton Board of Directors and President Emeritus of Clayton State University, stated, "The Arte' Gras Gala is vital to supporting our mission. Funds raised through this event make it possible to provide accessible art education, inspire creativity, and preserve the rich cultural heritage that defines our community."

Secure your tickets or learn more about sponsorship opportunities by visiting www.artsclayton.org. Don't miss your chance to be a part of an unforgettable evening that champions the arts and transforms lives.

Event Details

What: 17th Arte' Gras Gala – A Black-Tie Affair

– A Black-Tie Affair When: Saturday, March 29, 2025 , at 7 p.m.

, at Where: The Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle #100, Morrow, GA 30260

30260 Highlights:

Special Performance by Clayton State University's Performing Arts Department

Performing Arts Department Buffet Dinner Featuring New Orleans Favorites with Vegan Options by Celebrity Chef Tish

Art Auction & Raffle

Presenting Sponsors: Allan Vigil Ford Lincoln , Kaiser Permanente, Clayton County Water Authority, and the City of Morrow - Mayor and Council

Join us in celebrating the power of the arts—get your tickets today at www.artsclayton.org!

About Arts Clayton

Founded in 1986, Arts Clayton is dedicated to fostering a creative community that engages all citizens of the county and region in the arts. Through scholarships, educational programs, and community initiatives, Arts Clayton brings the joy of art to people of all ages, creating opportunities and inspiring the next generation.

Media Contact

Kaysie Lazzaro, Arts Clayton, 1 770-473-5831, [email protected], www.artsclayton.org

SOURCE Arts Clayton