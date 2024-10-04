Arts Education Alliance Praises U.S. Department of Education Efforts to Expand Access to Arts-Rich Schools

The release of new guidance marks a monumental win for arts education programs and is the culmination of years of work from arts education advocates. Post this

With the release of ED's new guidance, arts educators across the country will no longer have to wonder if/how federal funds can be used to support their programs. Programs such as Title I will be used to close the gap in access to arts education faced by students in low-income areas, while programs such as Title II and IDEA will provide educators professional learning opportunities to better support students with disabilities and diverse student populations. Alongside broadening access to the arts, ED's guidance will enable a larger swath of the student population to receive the benefits of artistic involvement; offering opportunities for creative expression, team building, and a host of other benefits, ranging from social engagement to culturally enriching experiences.

The release of ED's latest guidance marks an inflection point for arts education, officially recognized as part of a well-rounded education in 2015, and now receiving comprehensive guidance on how federal funds can support its programming. Once again, we thank ED for renewing their commitment to the arts as an essential part of PreK-12 education, we thank our advocates for their tireless work to reach this point, and we thank educators for their work in bringing the arts into classrooms across the United States. The Arts Education Alliance is proud to have supported this effort and we look forward to continuing our work to ensure arts education remains a priority in federal education initiatives.

About the National Association for Music Education

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is a collaborative community that supports music educators and advocates for equitable access to music education. The only association that addresses all aspects of music education, NAfME, together with its affiliated state music education associations, advocates at the national, state, and local levels and provides resources and opportunities for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Founded in 1907 and representing more than 57,000 members teaching millions of students, NAfME advances the music education profession and promotes lifelong experiences in music.

About the Educational Theatre Association

The Educational Theatre Association is an international nonprofit that serves as the professional association for theatre educators. EdTA is the parent organization of the International Thespian Society, the honor society for theatre students that's inducted more than 2.5 million Thespians since 1929. Additionally, EdTA operates the Educational Theatre Foundation, the organization's philanthropic arm dedicated to broadening representation and increasing access. Visit schooltheatre.org to learn how EdTA inspires theatre educators to transform lives.

About the National Art Education Association

Founded in 1947, the National Art Education Association is the leading professional membership organization for visual arts, design, and media arts education professionals. Members include preK, elementary, middle, and high school visual arts educators; college and university professors; university students preparing to become educators; researchers and scholars; teaching artists; administrators and supervisors; and art museum educators—as well as more than 54,000 students who are members of the National Art Honor Society.

The National Association for Media Arts Education (NAMAE) seeks to support and advance media arts education for all learners. NAMAE was founded in 2024 and is just beginning to fulfill its mission and galvanize its community. NAMAE intends to develop curricula that support high quality standards-based instruction, resources and opportunities that support media arts educators and students, and research, networks and systems that support the development and growth of the discipline.

About the National Dance Education Organization

The National Dance Education Organization (NDEO), founded in 1998, is the leading nonprofit organization that supports dance educators across every setting, including K-12 schools, dance studios, colleges and universities, community centers, and more. NDEO is dedicated to advancing dance education for people of all backgrounds by providing professional development for teachers and cultivating a community of support, resources, advocacy, and research. NDEO is the parent organization of The National Honor Society for Dance Arts (NHSDA). The NHSDA has recognized the artistic merit, leadership, and academic achievements of thousands of exceptional middle/high school and college dance students since its inception in 2005. Learn more about how NDEO is building a future with equitable and accessible dance education for all at http://www.ndeo.org.

