ArtsAI is Inc's Fastest Growing Ad Technology Company Two Years In A Row

"It's an incredible honor for ArtsAI to repeat as the fastest growing private Ad Tech company in America on the INC 5000 list," said ArtsAI CRO Erik Lundberg. "We'd like to congratulate affiliate network Marketcall, plus agencies Awestruck and WeCall, who ranked ahead of us in the advertising/marketing category. We are thrilled to round out the group as the fastest growing Ad Technology solution."

For ArtsAI, artificial intelligence was key to growth. During the 2023 Inc. 5000 measurement period, ArtsAI delivered a number of innovations to the AI-driven Ad Tech industry, including measurement of satellite and terrestrial radio, expansion of its AI personalization product, and AB Daily, the first in-campaign brand safety measurement for podcasting (in partnership with Barometer) – each powered by various flavors of artificial intelligence.

"I am so proud of the growth we have seen in the last year in both our measurement products and in AI Personalization, which continues to evolve," said ArtsAI founder and CEO Yuri Khidekel. "Our work with MMA Global' s Consortium for AI Personalization (CAP) allowed us to supercharge the ad creative of some of the world's most important brands, increasing their ad campaign performance by up to 259%. This AI-driven pairing of creative acceleration and precise measurement is exciting both for us and our customers."

Said Khidekel, "Our outstanding team is why we were able to jump so far on the list for 2023. Last year we were thrilled to debut so high on the list: we credit our strong partnership with media owners, agencies, and marketers for this continued growth."

The complete Inc. 5000 list, with company profiles and an database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

How the Inc. 5000 is determined

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About ArtsAI

ArtsAI provides trusted, AI-driven solutions for modern marketers, agencies, and media companies across all digital platforms as well as broadcast radio. Our machine learning (ML) probabilistic attribution measures multiple digital and mobile conversions. AI Boost uses artificial intelligence to generate insights, analytics, and optimizations to boost return on ad spend (ROAS). Our patented, privacy safe AI Personalization product customizes ad creative elements in real-time for each user cohort using advanced ML algorithms, increasing return on ad spend (ROAS) an average of 106% without requiring personal information. The company's focus is audio, but solutions are platform neutral and deliver results across display, digital video, and OTT/CTV. See ArtsAI.com for details.

SOURCE ArtsAI