Arturo Taps Jordan Burke as New Chief Operating Officer

Jordan's extensive experience in scaling businesses and driving operational excellence will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and enhance our product offerings. Post this

"Jordan's extensive experience in scaling businesses and driving operational excellence will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and enhance our product offerings," said Arturo CEO, Marty Smuin. "His background in technology uniquely positions him to lead our operational strategies effectively."

In his new role, Burke will oversee the optimization of Arturo's internal processes and drive initiatives to penetrate the insurance industry while exploring expansion into adjacent verticals within the property ecosystem.

"Arturo is at the forefront of leveraging AI to transform the property intelligence landscape," said Jordan Burke. "I am excited to join this innovative team and contribute to our mission of delivering actionable insights that help insurers manage risk more effectively, and support their customers in times of need."

About Arturo

Arturo's AI-based solution helps insurers securely underwrite risks, efficiently allocate resources, and lower claims cost across their book of business, allowing them to focus on what matters most: the customer, and our shared commitment to protecting our world. See more about what Arturo can do at arturo.ai.

Media Contact

Anna Stallman Communications, Anna Stallman Communications, 1 (704)-218-9362, [email protected]

SOURCE Arturo