Arturo Taps Jordan Burke as New Chief Operating Officer

Jordan Burke brings extensive experience in corporate strategy and development to oversee the optimization of Arturo's internal processes.
DENVER, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arturo, the property intelligence company that delivers portfolio-wide underwriting, risk, claims and catastrophe-driven event insights, today announced the appointment of Jordan Burke as Chief Operating Officer.
Burke's expertise lies in commercializing and optimizing revenue. Before joining Arturo, he served as General Manager of the software division at ABB Optical, a 140-person team dedicated to solutions in insurance verification, e-commerce, and business analytics. His prior roles include Vice President of Strategy & New Markets at Weave, where he expanded the company into new verticals such as veterinary and home services and optimized the go-to-market pipeline. Burke also contributed to corporate development and marketing at Domo, a business intelligence provider, and began his career as an oil and gas reporter at Bloomberg LP before moving into data insights subscription products.
"Jordan's extensive experience in scaling businesses and driving operational excellence will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and enhance our product offerings," said Arturo CEO, Marty Smuin. "His background in technology uniquely positions him to lead our operational strategies effectively."
In his new role, Burke will oversee the optimization of Arturo's internal processes and drive initiatives to penetrate the insurance industry while exploring expansion into adjacent verticals within the property ecosystem.
"Arturo is at the forefront of leveraging AI to transform the property intelligence landscape," said Jordan Burke. "I am excited to join this innovative team and contribute to our mission of delivering actionable insights that help insurers manage risk more effectively, and support their customers in times of need."
