Arvind Murali Joins Paradigm Technology as Chief Data Officer

Paradigm Technology is confident that Arvind Murali's extensive background and knowledge will significantly contribute to the Paradigm's growth and enhance its position as a leader in technology consulting. Post this

Mr. Murali's expertise in building peak-performing, cross-functional teams and delivering niche data management and advanced analytics solutions aligns seamlessly with Paradigm's commitment to innovation and client success.

Mr. Murali is a relentless learner, always staying on top of the latest trends and innovations in the ever-evolving field of AI. He is a double Master's degree holder (M.B.A and M.S.) and has certificates from well-known universities such as Harvard, Kellogg, MIT, and Cornell, among others. This commitment to continuous learning underscores his dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of data and analytics.

Beyond the corporate realm, Mr. Murali generously invests time in teaching AI and entrepreneurship within high schools, imparting valuable knowledge and mentorship to the next generation. He is also an avid cricket enthusiast, both as a spectator and player.

"Arvind's proven expertise in driving digital and data transformations, coupled with his strategic vision, aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our clients and partners. This will catapult our Digital Practice and combined with other appointments will position Paradigm for extensive grow in 2024 and beyond," says Craig Rock, President & CEO of Paradigm Technology.

Paradigm Technology is confident that Arvind Murali's extensive background and knowledge will significantly contribute to the Paradigm's growth and enhance its position as a leader in technology consulting.

About Paradigm Technology

Paradigm Technology is an award-winning cloud consulting company and leader in cloud, digital, and business transformation, working for 25 years with the Fortune 500. We focus on assisting our clients in meeting their toughest goals: revenue, operations, organization, and risk; delivering and communicating measurable value and impact above all else – that's the Power of Paradigm.

For more information visit http://pt-corp.com/

Media Contact

Alexis Fabian, Paradigm Technology, 1 4804737013, [email protected], http://pt-corp.com/

SOURCE Paradigm Technology