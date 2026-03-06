Arvind Napa Joins Forbes Technology Council, Expanding His Impact in Enterprise AI and Digital Transformation

Arvind Napa, a Digital Transformation Leader, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, recognizing his impact in helping organizations modernize their enterprise applications and drive meaningful business transformation.

KANSAS CITY, Kan., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arvind Napa, Technology Executive, AI Strategist, and Transformation Leader at Analog Devices, a global leader in the semiconductor industry, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community of world-class CIOs, CTOs, and senior technology executives.

Mr.Napa was selected by a review committee based on his proven leadership in driving complex digital transformations and scaling AI-enabled automation across large enterprise environments. His work has modernized core enterprise platforms, optimized ERP ecosystems, and delivered measurable financial and operational impact through data-driven operating models.

His induction reflects the credibility and influence he has established in enterprise technology transformation, particularly in strengthening finance and supply chain processes, advancing governance frameworks, and architecting scalable, future-ready enterprise systems.

As a member of the Council, Mr. Napa will collaborate with other leaders in private forums, publish original articles, and participate in Expert Panels on Forbes.com, contributing practical insights on Enterprise AI, SAP modernization, and digital transformation strategy.

"I am truly honored to join the Forbes Technology Council and to engage alongside visionary leaders shaping the future of technology," said Mr.Napa. "I look forward to contributing insights that help organizations modernize their enterprise platforms while learning from and collaborating with exceptional global technology leaders."

