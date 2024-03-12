Arvo Tech Acquires Accounting Firms to Deliver Complete Solution for Helping Small Businesses Manage Finances

Leader in Tax Credit Management Technology Integrates Tax Planning and Prep to Help SMBs Optimize their Finances
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Arvo Tech, creator of the tax strategy solution for small businesses, is announcing the acquisitions of Mark Murphy and Associates and Lee and Associates, full-service accounting firms dedicated to helping companies maximize their financial futures. By integrating comprehensive tax planning into its leading platform for simplifying access to federal and state incentive programs, Arvo is delivering an end-to-end solution that helps small businesses manage all aspects of their financial operations, including planning for the future.
Arvo has helped employers participate in employment-based tax incentive programs for more than a decade. During that time frame, the tax code has become more complex for employers to understand and manage, including the supplemental tax credit programs that congress offered during the pandemic. As the Trump-era tax cuts are set to expire in 2025, the next election is likely to bring about sweeping tax changes. Given these factors, it is critical that small businesses develop a more comprehensive tax strategy.
"Arvo Tech was built by tax experts to help every business better understand how to leverage programs and tax planning for better results," said Terracina Maxwell, co-founder and president at Arvo Tech. "By adding best-in-breed accounting support with the integration of Mark Murphy and Associates and Lee and Associates, we are expanding our capabilities to ensure we're delivering everything companies need to maximize their financial decisions and cash flow. We continue to seek partnerships with technology and service providers who share our mission of helping small businesses succeed."
In addition to the acquisitions, Arvo has a number of partnerships with payroll management and applicant tracking systems leaders like Gusto, Bullhorn, TempWorks, and others to securely import data, making it easier for companies to calculate and document important business details while streamlining the process of applying for tax credits.
"Arvo is a proven leader in the market and has a track record of supporting business owners by simplifying access to tax credits, so we're thrilled to be part of a team dedicated to helping companies prepare for their financial future," said Mark Murphy, founder of Mark Murphy and Associates.
"We realize the value of bringing these disparate parts of tax planning into one platform - and with the integration of Arvo's deep tax expertise and actionable insights, our team can serve even more small businesses," added Terry Lee, founder of Lee and Associates.
Arvo Tech has helped businesses claim over $650M+ in tax credits - these acquisitions extend Arvo's reach to new industries, including restaurants & bars, retail, and manufacturing. To learn more about Arvo Tech, including tax tips and best practices, visit https://arvotech.com/tax-services/.
Arvo Tech is the creator of the tax strategy solution that helps small businesses make confident financial decisions. Founded by tax experts and backed by proprietary technology, Arvo is the only holistic approach that brings together the ability to develop and document a tax strategy with tax credit management. By delivering actionable insights and simplifying tax processes, Arvo Tech saves companies time and money - while helping them maximize their financial future. To learn more, visit https://arvotech.com/.
