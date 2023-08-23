Arvo Tech Announced as Employment Tax Credit Provider for Gusto, Leader in Payroll, Benefits, and HR

Our goal is to not only help businesses receive employer tax credits that they qualify for but to do so in a way that makes it seamless. Our partnership with Gusto accomplishes both of these goals. Tweet this

"Our goal is to not only help businesses receive employer tax credits that they qualify for but to do so in a way that makes it seamless. Our partnership with Gusto accomplishes both of these goals," said Terracina Maxwell, President & Co-founder of Arvo Tech. "Through the Gusto platform, businesses can easily identify and receive employer tax credits without the confusing jargon typically associated with the process. Beyond that, our integrated platforms will raise awareness around employer tax credits and eligibility, reaching more than 300,000 businesses nationwide."

Arvo Tech has been Gusto's exclusive Employee Retention Credit (ERC) provider since late last year and is set to roll out the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) integration this fall. With this partnership, businesses using Gusto's payroll platform can automatically benefit from Arvo Tech's expertise in managing ERCs; this includes being notified when their business may be eligible to receive ERC and automating the complex paperwork involved.

"At Gusto, we're focused on helping small and mid-sized businesses thrive. That's why we've been building solutions to help them easily access tax credits – vital capital they've earned and are eligible for, " said Joshua Lee, Head of R&D Tax Credits at Gusto. "We're excited to partner with Arvo to now expand our customers' access to employer tax credits, which are key for any business with employees, while reducing the time required to apply and improving peace of mind around compliance."

Arvo Tech (formerly Clarus Solutions) monitors state and federal employer tax credit programs and has helped companies secure over $575MM in incentive dollars. Since its initial launch in 2013, Arvo has grown by 350 percent in the past three years. To learn more, visit http://www.arvotech.com.

Arvo Tech helps employers transform their cash flow by simplifying access to employment tax credit opportunities. Founded by tax experts, Arvo Tech believes in the power of tax credits for improving business financials and built its cloud-based platform to help more businesses unlock the full value of federal and state incentive programs. Backed by a proprietary technology platform and unparalleled client service, Arvo Tech collaborates with companies to deliver actionable insights for leveraging programs that impact hiring decisions and fundamentally improve the economics of their business.

Gusto is a modern, online people platform that helps small and medium-sized businesses take care of their teams. In addition to full-service payroll, Gusto offers access to health insurance, 401(k) integrations, HR experts, employee self-onboarding, and team management tools. The company serves over 300,000 businesses nationwide and has offices in Denver, New York City, and San Francisco.

