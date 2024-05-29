Arvo Tech Hosts Free Webinar to Help Small Businesses Understand Impact and Future of Work Opportunity Tax Credit

Leader in tax strategy provides tips for maximizing WOTC benefits
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To better educate small businesses about the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC), including how to navigate eligibility and evolving legislation, Arvo Tech, creator of the tax strategy solution for small businesses, is hosting a free webinar, on Thursday, May 30, at 12:00 p.m. EST.
WOTC is a federal program for employers that encourages the hiring of targeted groups of workers who have historically struggled to find employment. Organizations that qualify can receive up to $9,600 per eligible employee and Arvo finds that nearly one in five new hires generally qualify. The webinar will help attendees identify the full spectrum of WOTC-eligible employees within an organization. It will also advise on how WOTC can influence recruitment and hiring practices and how to document processes to minimize administrative burdens while ensuring IRS compliance.
WHAT: "The Power of WOTC" Webinar
WHEN: Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 12:00-1:00 p.m. EST
WHO: Emily Osborne, Director of Sales and Marketing of Arvo Tech and Steve Zipparro, Chief Revenue Officer of Aqore, the industry-leading provider of innovative staffing software solutions
ATTEND: The webinar is open to all. Register here.
Arvo's WOTC offering is part of the company's comprehensive tax planning solution. To date, Arvo has helped businesses claim over $650MM+ in tax credits. For more information, including additional tips and best practices, visit https://arvotech.com.
About Arvo Tech
Arvo Tech is the creator of the tax strategy solution that helps small businesses make confident financial decisions. Founded by tax experts and backed by proprietary technology, Arvo is the only holistic approach that brings together the ability to develop and document a tax strategy with tax credit management. By delivering actionable insights and simplifying tax processes, Arvo Tech saves companies time and money – while helping them maximize their financial future. To learn more, visit https://arvotech.com/.
