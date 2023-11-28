Arvo Tech Study Finds 6 in 10 SMBs Took Advantage of Tax Incentive Programs in 2022, Up 14 Percent YoY

To combat losses and help support growth, more small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) participated in federal and state incentive programs this year, according to a new study from Arvo Tech, the leading technology platform that helps businesses unlock the full value of employment tax credit programs. Post this

Almost three-quarters of businesses reported that tax incentive programs have impacted the health of their businesses in 2022 - with more than one-third saying the impact has been substantial. The Work Opportunity Tax Credit remains the most popular incentive program for SMBs with 66% of respondents saying they applied for it - an increase of nearly 12% year-over-year. More than six in 10 businesses leveraged the Employee Retention Tax Credit - up 44% since last year.

According to the survey, half of the businesses that did not use incentive programs in 2022 said it was because they weren't sure if their companies qualified. Nearly every SMB polled (91%) say they want to work with accountant-backed solutions, while another 20 percent are interested in automated platforms for managing incentive programs.

Arvo Tech is backed by a team of tax experts with a collective 150+ years of experience in the industry who combine expertise with industry-leading support and tax credit technology that monitors state and federal programs, streamlines eligibility and simplifies the application process. Arvo has helped businesses claim over $575 million in tax credits and continues to focus on innovating its platform and expanding reach to even more companies nationwide.

About Arvo Tech

Arvo Tech helps employers transform their cash flow by simplifying access to employment tax credit opportunities. Founded by tax experts, Arvo Tech believes in the power of tax credits for improving business financials and built its cloud-based platform to help more businesses unlock the full value of federal and state incentive programs.

