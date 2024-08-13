Aryaka Expands Channel Sales Partnership with Sandler Partners

"Aryaka is thrilled to welcome Sandler Partners to the Aryaka DRIVE partner program. Sandler Partners is a proven force in the technology distribution channel and has been consistently evangelizing Aryaka to its partner network with great success." Post this

Aryaka DRIVE is an exclusive program within the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program that includes strategic partners, such as TSDs and white-label reseller partners. The DRIVE program has driven record growth in partner-led sales of Aryaka's unified SASE as a Service solution.

"After working closely with Aryaka for the past three years, Sandler Partners has experienced their strong commitment to Partners firsthand," said Justin Marano, Chief Revenue Officer, Sandler Partners. "With the DRIVE program, Aryaka has increased their investment in Sandler Partners and our independent Partner community, including additional resources, strategic initiative planning and access to exclusive programs. This is why we're doubling down on our partnership with Aryaka."

As part of the DRIVE program, Sandler Partners can empower elite sellers to participate in Aryaka's THROTTLE program, which offers unprecedented sales support, including:

Leads from account-based sales and marketing campaigns

Dedicated business development reps who follow up on leads

Dedicated channel success managers who help retain and grow Partner customer bases

Through the new partnership, the Sandler Partners technology sales Partner community can enable their business customers to transform network security with the all-new Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service. Launched in March 2024, Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is the only secure networking solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs.

"Sandler Partners has a very loyal, high-energy Partner base with the technical aptitude and drive that Aryaka is looking for in next-generation Partners to sell our advanced secure networking solutions," said Derek Wood, National Channel Director for Aryaka. "With our new partnership, Aryaka will offer its highest level of support to a new set of elite Partner sellers, many exclusive to Sandler Partners, driving greater success for all parties."

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, the only SASE solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs. Aryaka meets customers where they are on their unique SASE journeys, enabling them to seamlessly modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments. Aryaka's flexible delivery options empower enterprises to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for cloud-based software-defined networking and security services. For more on Aryaka, please visit http://www.aryaka.com.

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

