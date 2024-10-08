Aryaka Fall '24 Update Adds Cloud Access Security Broker and Remote Browser Isolation Integration to Unified SASE as a Service, Accelerating Customer Value Delivery

"We meet customers wherever they are on their journey – whether they're just beginning to modernize their networks or ready to move to a fully converged network and security environment." Post this

"As applications become more distributed and attack vectors get more sophisticated, organizations can no longer rely on a hodgepodge of point solutions to protect their networks. Enterprises are increasingly looking to Unified SASE as a result, but they're finding that most solutions are stitched together via acquisitions and 'unified' in name only," said Renuka Nadkarni, Chief Product Officer at Aryaka. "Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service provides an integrated security networking experience that delivers performance, agility, simplicity, and security. We meet customers wherever they are on their journey – whether they're just beginning to modernize their networks or ready to move to a fully converged network and security environment."

The expansion follows the company's recent launch of Aryaka AI>Perform, a groundbreaking GenAI network acceleration solution delivered natively as part of Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service. These moves demonstrate Aryaka's continuing commitment to grow its Unified SASE offering and meet the evolving needs of customers with a comprehensive set of services that are deployed based on the customer's specific needs and place on their secure networking journey.

"Aryaka's expansion of its Unified SASE as a Service offering comes as enterprises grapple with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and the challenges of managing distributed workforces," said Roy Chua, Founder at AvidThink. "By adding CASB and integrating RBI to its converged security and networking experience, Aryaka is addressing the limitations of piecemeal solutions."

Aryaka's Fully Integrated CASB Solution Streamlines Security Policy Enforcement

Aryaka has introduced its new CASB solution to its Unified SASE as a Service offering to provide comprehensive protection for SaaS applications through its unified, single-pass processing model. CASB is fully integrated into Aryaka's OnePASS Architecture and Zero Trust WAN, creating a seamless cloud security experience for customers. The solution enables organizations to easily enforce security policies via Aryaka's distributed data plane – on the edge device for on-site and branch users and at Points of Presence (PoPs) for remote users.

CASB's key benefits include:

Comprehensive Visibility: Unlock a complete view of your cloud environment—from user activity and data access to potential risks— empowering you to make informed security decisions.

Aryaka CASB will be generally available as part of Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service offering in Q4 2024.

Menlo Security Partnership Adds Value to Customers Via Enhanced Web Security

Aryaka has partnered with Menlo Security to introduce comprehensive RBI capabilities into its Unified SASE as a Service offering, protecting remote and hybrid employees from internet-borne phishing and evasive malware, without compromising on browsing capabilities and efficiency. Menlo Security RBI isolates browsing activity from the network, ensuring users are always protected against browser-based threats. To implement these capabilities, Aryaka routes customer traffic directly from edge devices to the Menlo Secure Cloud Browser and over to Aryaka's private core network.

This partnership reinforces Aryaka's commitment to providing a comprehensive SASE framework that addresses evolving customer needs. By incorporating Menlo Security's RBI, Aryaka empowers organizations to proactively defend against web-borne threats, enabling secure remote work, cloud adoption, and digital transformation initiatives.

"The challenges of distributed workforces, hybrid applications, and escalating cyber threats demand a new approach to network security," said Pejman Roshan, Chief Marketing Officer at Menlo Security. "Our RBI capabilities seamlessly integrate into Aryaka's Unified SASE platform, enabling organizations to confidently protect their users from even the most sophisticated threats, all while maintaining a productive browsing experience."

Menlo RBI integration is available as part of Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service immediately.

Discover the Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service Difference with New Frictionless Interactive Product Experience (IPX)

In addition to the updates to Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service, the company has launched Aryaka IPX. Aryaka IPX provides easy-to-deploy virtual proof of concept where enterprises can experience the value, agility and capabilities of Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service. Users can test drive specific use cases in an intuitive, easy-to-use virtual setting without having to integrate with or disrupt their current network operations.

"Getting off the ground with a traditional proof-of-concept can be a long process that involves a lot of testing, experimentation, and learning," said Justin Lim, VP of Customer Success at Aryaka. "Aryaka IPX expedites that process, allowing prospects to validate the technology at their own pace in a no-pressure, self-guided environment. Using this offering, enterprises can achieve rapid proof-of-value and see firsthand how they'll benefit from Aryaka's solutions."

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, the only SASE solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs. Aryaka meets customers where they are on their unique converged network security journeys, enabling them to seamlessly modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments. Aryaka's flexible delivery options empower enterprises to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for cloud-based software-defined networking and security services. For more on Aryaka, please visit http://www.aryaka.com.

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security protects organizations from cyber threats that attack web browsers. Menlo Security's patented Cloud-Browser Security Platform scales to provide comprehensive protection across enterprises of any size, without requiring endpoint software or impacting the end user-experience. Menlo Security is trusted by major global businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, eight of the ten largest global financial services institutions, and large governmental institutions. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners, Neuberger Berman, General Catalyst, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC, and JPMorgan Chase. Menlo Security is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, please visit http://www.menlosecurity.com.

