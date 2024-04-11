Aryaka Networks Earns Spot in 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide

"Aryaka's indirect sales channel programs are successful because we are as committed to supporting our partners as they are in growing their businesses." Post this

The Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program was launched in January 2022 to create a frictionless environment that sets partners up for success by eliminating unnecessary guardrails, rules and mousetraps in other partner programs. Aryaka has taken an "un-telco" approach by being easy to work with and surrounding partners with all the resources they need, including co-selling and co-marketing support.

The Aryaka Accelerate Channel Partner Program strengthens the company's channel-first commitment to partners of all types, including managed services providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), hardware distributors, technology services distributors and sales agents.

As part of the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program, Aryaka also has programs for specific partners, including:

Aryaka DRIVE: The Aryaka DRIVE program includes the company's strategic channel partnerships, including technology services distributors (TSDs) AVANT Communications, Telarus, Intelisys and Bridgepointe in the U.S. and its white-label reseller partners Deutsche Telekom in Germany and SoftBank in APAC. These strategic channel partnerships represent 79 percent of Aryaka's revenue.

Aryaka THROTTLE: In January 2023 , Aryaka introduced Aryaka THROTTLE, an elite seller program that offers unprecedented sales and support to partners with designated marketing, customer service and business development resources. Notably, it offers access to business development reps (BDRs) for qualified lead generation.

Aryaka IGNYTE: In April 2023 , Aryaka rolled out Aryaka IGNYTE, a reseller partner program for VARs and SIs across the globe, particularly in Europe , the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), that offers competitive pricing and discounts along with sales and marketing support focused on pipeline creation.

"Aryaka's indirect sales channel programs are successful because we are as committed to supporting our partners as they are in growing their businesses," said Craig Patterson, Senior Vice President of Global Channels for Aryaka. "We offer joint go-to-market initiatives, including strategic account mapping, 'sell for' or 'sell with' models, evergreen commissions and even account-based sales and marketing leads, where we will hand off Aryaka-sourced leads to partners. We fully understand that partners need more from their providers to compete in today's market, and the Aryaka Channel Team is fully prepared to meet our partners' go-to-market needs."

"Recognition on this list reflects the value of spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and the vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community."

For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/PPG.

For information about becoming an Aryaka Accelerate Partner, visit http://www.aryaka.com/partners/, or contact Aryaka at [email protected].

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, the only SASE solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs. Aryaka meets customers where they are on their unique SASE journeys, enabling them to seamlessly modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments. Aryaka's flexible delivery options empower enterprises to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for cloud-based software-defined networking and security services. For more on Aryaka, please visit http://www.aryaka.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

