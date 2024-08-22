Aryaka Partners Drive Record Sales Growth in Fiscal Year '24

"Aryaka's channel-first strategy is core to our success. These results clearly showcase the exceptional value our partners deliver to Aryaka and our shared customers. Our partners will be key to driving our continued growth in fiscal '25 and years to come." Post this

The Aryaka Channel overdelivered on its plan by nearly 20 percent, and channel pipeline creation at the end of FY '24 was higher than ever in company history.

Aryaka Partners Embrace Unified SASE as a Service

The uptick is primarily due to the March 2024 release of Aryaka's groundbreaking Unified SASE as a Service solution, the only secure networking solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs.

"Partners are embracing Unified SASE as a Service because it offers them a strategic yet practical approach to network security by meeting customers where they are in their network transformation journey," said Craig Patterson, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at Aryaka. "Our partners can help clients improve their networks incrementally by modernizing, optimizing or fully transforming them with Unified SASE as a Service."

With the Unified SASE as a Service innovation, Aryaka and its partners are well-positioned to capture their share of the SASE market. Jefferies Investment Bank expects the SASE market to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20 percent over the next 3 years, reaching more than $26 billion.

"Aryaka is just beginning to help companies transform their networks with Unified SASE as a Service," said Patterson. "The momentum is strong, and FY '25 is our time for amazing results."

Aryaka Strengthens Partner Sales Support

Another key to success for the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program is its integration with Aryaka field teams, which include dedicated channel sales directors, enterprise and commercial sellers, solutions engineers, business development reps and customer success managers working hand in hand with partners in each territory.

"We provide proactive engagement from the entire team to drive sales," said Patterson. "We collaborate with partners to discuss networking and security needs with their customers, and we engage with Aryaka's ecosystem experts to speed the design and deployment of solutions."

Aryaka Praises Partner Performance

As a result of product and programmatic enhancements, the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program has recorded significant gains year over year across its partner programs:

DRIVE strategic partner sales increased by 49 percent.

IGNYTE reseller partner sales increased 183 percent.

"We're energized by the incredible sales momentum of our IGNYTE resale partners and are investing in the Aryaka team to focus on growing the reseller program in EMEA and APAC regions," Patterson noted.

Among all Aryaka partners, top performers for FY '24 included:

Intelisys, a ScanSource company — Top Technology Services Distributor (TSD) Partner

Forge Technology Advisors — Top Partner Seller

"Our longstanding partnership with Aryaka is based on trust in their technology, expertise and partner-led approach to serving businesses' converged networking and security needs," said JR Cook, Senior Vice President of Strategic Relations at Intelisys. "Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service approach is truly unique, as is their commitment to do what it takes to help our joint partners deliver the best solutions for their customers. We're excited to be Aryaka's top TSD for FY '24 and look forward to even greater success in FY '25."

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, the only SASE solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs. Aryaka meets customers where they are on their unique converged network security journeys, enabling them to seamlessly modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments. Aryaka's flexible delivery options empower enterprises to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for cloud-based software-defined networking and security services. For more on Aryaka, please visit http://www.aryaka.com.

