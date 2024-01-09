Aryaka Reports Record Growth for Partner-Led Unified SASE Revenue

Aryaka is doing all of the right things to help our partners succeed, and it's led to incredible growth in sales and pipeline creation." —Richard Murray, Chief Commercial Officer, Telarus Post this

The number of partners actively selling Aryaka's secure networking solutions increased across all regions, fiscal year over year (from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023). Active partners rose 34 percent in North America, 19 percent in Asia Pacific (APAC) and 17 percent in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The rise in active sellers had a significant impact on the global channel pipeline, which increased 88 percent, fiscal year over year. Regionally, the North American channel pipeline increased 113 percent and the APAC channel pipeline rose 167 percent. In turn, the strong pipeline has boosted channel sales performance.

A majority of the uptick comes from Aryaka's DRIVE partners, which include technology services distributors (TSDs) AVANT Communications, Telarus, Intelisys and Bridgepointe in the U.S. and its white-label reseller partners Deutsche Telekom in Germany and SoftBank in APAC. These strategic channel partnerships represent 79 percent of Aryaka's revenue.

"Aryaka's partnerships are critical to our continued growth," says Patterson. "We're not selling widgets, but complex, secure global networks, so their recommendations are invaluable to businesses that are looking for a modern, agile alternative to legacy network providers."

Partner Quotes

Patterson points to the successes with TSDs AVANT and Telarus. AVANT, Aryaka's Partner of the Year, has increased sales of Aryaka solutions by 43 percent year over year. Telarus has increased pipeline more than 1,000 percent year over year to more than $3.6 million.

"What we have here is a perfect storm. It starts with alignment and synergies between AVANT and Aryaka leadership and channel teams. Together, we're enabling the massive shift to next-generation networks that support enterprise applications and security in a fundamentally different way and empowering the trusted advisor movement that's embracing this change."

— Drew Lydecker, Co-founder and President of AVANT

"What we're seeing with Aryaka is one of those rare, and cherished occurrences when customer demand, technological capabilities, and true channel alignment all come together. Aryaka is doing all of the right things to help our partners succeed, and it's led to incredible growth in sales and pipeline creation."

— Richard Murray, Chief Commercial Officer, Telarus

Additional Channel Developments

Other noteworthy channel developments in fiscal 2022-2023 include:

New Global Channel Chief ( August 2022 ) — The company promoted Craig Patterson to Senior Vice President of Global Channels to replicate his early success heading up channels in North America .

) — The company promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Channels to replicate his early success heading up channels in . Secure Web Gateway/Firewall as a Service Launch ( October 2022 ) — Aryaka announced the next evolution of its Zero Trust WAN with the inclusion of Secure Web Gateway and Firewall-as-a-Service. The integration is the first to enable enterprises to easily enforce security policies across offices and remote users with unified control while delivering application performance and stability.

) — Aryaka announced the next evolution of its Zero Trust WAN with the inclusion of Secure Web Gateway and Firewall-as-a-Service. The integration is the first to enable enterprises to easily enforce security policies across offices and remote users with unified control while delivering application performance and stability. New EMEA Sales VP ( January 2023 ) — The company named Jon Selway as Vice President of Channel Sales in EMEA. The 15-year channel veteran leads the Aryaka channel across the U.K. and Ireland .

) — The company named as Vice President of Channel Sales in EMEA. The 15-year channel veteran leads the Aryaka channel across the U.K. and . THROTTLE Program ( January 2023 ) — Aryaka introduced Aryaka THROTTLE, an elite seller program that offers unprecedented sales and support to partners with designated marketing, customer service and business development resources. Notably, it offers access to business development reps (BDRs) for qualified lead generation.

) — Aryaka introduced Aryaka THROTTLE, an elite seller program that offers unprecedented sales and support to partners with designated marketing, customer service and business development resources. Notably, it offers access to business development reps (BDRs) for qualified lead generation. SASE for SMEs ( March 2023 ) — Aryaka announced enhanced SASE for small to medium enterprises (SMEs) with entry pricing of less than $150 per site for managed services, including application optimization, network security, multicloud connectivity, and cloud-based observability and control — all supported by lifecycle services management.

) — Aryaka announced enhanced SASE for small to medium enterprises (SMEs) with entry pricing of less than per site for managed services, including application optimization, network security, multicloud connectivity, and cloud-based observability and control — all supported by lifecycle services management. IGNYTE Reseller Program ( April 2023 ) — Aryaka rolled out Aryaka IGNYTE, a reseller partner program for VARs and SIs across the globe, particularly in Europe , the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), that offers competitive pricing and discounts along with sales and marketing support focused on pipeline creation.

