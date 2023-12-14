Aryaka Seals Partner-Led Deal with Cathay for Global SASE Deployment

Aryaka is a partner-led organization, with more than 85 percent of its business customers coming through trusted IT advisors like Spearhead Advisors. Post this

Cathay engaged Spearhead Advisors to support the network modernization effort. The tech advisory firm engaged in a forensic assessment of the airline's needs, analyzed its goals and requirements, created the RFP and evaluated proposals from eight global providers and aggregators. Following the process, Aryaka stood out among the candidates.

"We invited Aryaka into the process because of its presence and operating experience in China," said Travis O'Keefe, Senior Consultant at Spearhead Advisors. "During the RFP process, Aryaka's team was exceptionally responsive and flexible, making multiple site visits and conducting virtual and physical proofs of concept to validate their capabilities. Ultimately, they outshined the competition for their ability to thread the needle between expertise and ease of doing business."

According to Spearhead Advisors, Cathay was looking for an agile provider that could deliver a flexible, cost-effective, high-performance SD-WAN network along with security at the edge to support its organization across more than 150 locations and increasing numbers of users and devices.

"Aryaka delivers a fully managed unified SASE solution that traverses an unequaled global middle-mile network that ensures low latency, predictability and an improved user experience," said Michael Brennan, Senior Consultant at Spearhead Advisors. "Uniquely, Aryaka provides fully managed networking and security for an end-to-end managed solution that no other provider offers."

"Aryaka has grown through its partnerships with expert technology advisors like Spearhead Advisors that genuinely help enterprises understand their needs, identify vendor options and know when Aryaka is the best fit as it was for Cathay," said Craig Patterson, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at Aryaka. "We value their trust in Aryaka, and we work diligently to earn it every day."

