Aryaka Taps Chris Ranalli as CRO to Drive Rapid Growth of Unified SASE as a Service

"Chris has been instrumental in driving growth and providing strategic vision throughout his career, and we are pleased to welcome him to our leadership team," said Shailesh Shukla, Chairman and CEO of Aryaka. "His unique blend of technical expertise and deep understanding of GTM makes him an invaluable addition to Aryaka's leadership team as we embark on our next stage of growth."

Ranalli brings extensive leadership experience from his role as Chief Revenue Officer at HyperScience, an AI-driven enterprise software unicorn. He directed all aspects of revenue generation, including sales, channel, and customer success, enabling the company to deliver transformational AI at scale across the enterprise market. Before HyperScience, Chris held leadership positions at Imperva, RSA, and Oracle, where he was responsible for increasing market share and maximizing new business. His career began at Verizon as a network engineer, providing him with a robust technical foundation before transitioning to sales.

"I joined Aryaka for two key reasons: the immense potential of its Unified SASE as a Service product and the strength of its leadership team," said Chris Ranalli, Chief Revenue Officer at Aryaka. "Aryaka is revolutionizing secure networking by delivering unparalleled performance, agility, simplicity and security, all without tradeoffs, which is especially critical as the rise of AI workloads is exploding. The fact that they've already landed over 20 security customers since launching in March speaks volumes. This unique approach, combined with a world-class executive team and winning culture, positions the company for explosive growth, and I'm thrilled to be part of it."

Earlier this week, Aryaka unveiled its Fall '24 product update, expanding its Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service offering. The update includes Aryaka's new Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and validated interoperability with Menlo Security, the pioneer in Secure Enterprise Browsers, Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) solution. With these new capabilities, customers can protect their globally distributed applications without compromising performance or agility, marking a significant step forward in secure networking.

