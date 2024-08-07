Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service Wins CRN 2024 Tech Innovator Award

"Aryaka's Unified SASE solution is battle-tested in global enterprise deployments. ...it's ideally suited to meet the cost and support requirements of our partners' midmarket and SMB customers because it's delivered 'as a service' and provides the flexibility to meet customers where they are..." Post this

"We're excited that Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service solution was the 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Award for SMB Networking," said Craig Patterson, Senior Vice President of Global Channels for Aryaka. "Aryaka's Unified SASE solution is battle-tested in global enterprise deployments. However, it's ideally suited to meet the cost and support requirements of our partners' midmarket and SMB customers because it's delivered 'as a service' and provides the flexibility to meet customers where they are in their secure networking journey."

Aryaka was also a Finalist for the CRN Tech Innovator Award in the Enterprise Networking category for its Unified SASE as a Service offering.

Launched in March 2024, Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service solution combines a unified single-pass architecture, global private network backbone, security, observability and application performance capabilities into a single platform delivered as a service. The result is unprecedented security without complexity, negative performance impact, or compromised user experience.

Aryaka's flexibility enables technology partners to help business customers improve their network security by meeting them where they are. Partners can help businesses improve their networks from their current states by:

Modernizing, such as moving from MPLS to SD-WAN, implementing secure remote access or adding managed firewall

Optimizing, such as adding multicloud, SaaS or Gen AI acceleration or integrating third-party security services

Transforming, by moving fully to Unified SASE as a Service

"We are inspired by the commitment to continuous innovation among this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award winners and finalists. Each of these technology vendors delivers cutting-edge offerings that meet evolving customer needs and create new opportunities for solution providers," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel company. "We look forward to future innovations from the recipients and to seeing how they advance success across the channel."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

To learn more about Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service solution, visit https://www.aryaka.com/platform/. For information about becoming an Aryaka Accelerate Partner, visit https://www.aryaka.com/partners/, contact Aryaka at [email protected], or call 1.877.727.9252.

Additional Resources:

For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/

Visit the Aryaka blog: https://www.aryaka.com/blog/

Follow Aryaka on X: @AryakaNetworks

Visit Aryaka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, the only SASE solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs. Aryaka meets customers where they are on their unique SASE journeys, enabling them to seamlessly modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments. Aryaka's flexible delivery options empower enterprises to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for cloud-based software-defined networking and security services. For more on Aryaka, please visit http://www.aryaka.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, Facebook, and X

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for Aryaka), 480.848.6726, [email protected], https://buzztheory.com/

Kristin DaSilva, The Channel Company, 516.726.2925, [email protected], https://www.thechannelco.com/

SOURCE Aryaka