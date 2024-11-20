Aryaka Unveils New Survey Report Exploring Network Security Trends in Manufacturing

"Manufacturers today are balancing rapid digital transformation with the demands of securing a distributed network infrastructure," said Ken Rutsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Aryaka. Post this

Demand for Visibility, Secure Connectivity, and Simplification Underscore Need for Network and Security Convergence

The data shows that over 60% of respondents cited improved observability as a critical focus, followed closely by secure connectivity for global workforces (54%) and the need to control costs (50%).

Key findings include:

A Growing Resource and Skills Gap: 68% of respondents said their IT teams are understaffed or lack the necessary training to manage growing network complexities.

Visibility as a Priority: 64% identified real-time network visibility as crucial to maintaining security and operational efficiency in a global manufacturing context.

Secure Global Connectivity: 54% of manufacturing leaders highlighted the need for secure access for remote teams and global sites, emphasizing the importance of consistent and reliable connectivity.

Cost Control and Simplification: 50% of respondents indicated that simplifying network management and controlling costs are essential, particularly as they expand into cloud and multi-cloud environments.

Convergence as a Strategic Advantage: The report shows that manufacturing organizations see value in converged network and security solutions, which offer enhanced security, operational resilience, and reduced IT workloads.

"Manufacturers today are balancing rapid digital transformation with the demands of securing a distributed network infrastructure," said Ken Rutsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Aryaka. "This survey highlights the key areas where manufacturers seek support—especially in achieving network visibility, improving resource efficiency, and simplifying operations, as well as their readiness to address these challenges. Our Unified SASE as a Service offering is designed to address these needs, empowering customers to protect their organization, streamline operations, and secure global connectivity."

The findings reflect the real-world experience of Aryaka customers such as Lauridsen Group International (LGI), a global manufacturer that successfully adopted Aryaka's Unified SASE solution. Reid Kreimeyer, Sr. Manager of IT Infrastructure and Operations at LGI, shared his experience: "We're excited to be able to secure user access on company machines and filter network and security traffic all the time, not just when they're inside of our office."

This report, combined with insights from Aryaka customers like LGI, offers manufacturing leaders actionable guidance on navigating the evolving landscape of network security, where visibility, resource management, and cybersecurity are paramount.

Download the Full Report

To learn more about network security challenges and trends in manufacturing, go here to download the full report and watch our on-demand webinar on the findings.

For additional information on Lauridsen Group International's network transformation, refer to the full case study here.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, the only SASE solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs. Aryaka meets customers where they are on their unique converged network security journeys, enabling them to seamlessly modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments. Aryaka's flexible delivery options empower enterprises to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for cloud-based software-defined networking and security services. For more on Aryaka, please visit http://www.aryaka.com.

About Lauridsen

Headquartered in Ankeny, IA, LGI has become an industry leader in animal-derived products that serve the human and animal health industries. With seven operating companies and 60 manufacturing locations worldwide, The Lauridsen Group serves human, veterinary and industrial applications with high quality, safe-sourced proteins. Each company under the LGI umbrella is truly independent. They have the ability and the charge to be entrepreneurial, to seek out new markets, to develop new products and applications, and above all to discover new ways to add value through fractionation and novel applications.

About GatePoint Research

GatePoint Research conducts high-quality market research across a wide range of industries, focusing on gathering actionable insights that drive strategic decision-making for its clients.

Media Contact

Jordan Tewell, 10Fold for Aryaka, 415-666-6066, [email protected]

SOURCE Aryaka