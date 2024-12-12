Aryaka Wins Network World Award for Best Unified SASE in Enterprise Networking

"The BENNY win is further proof that Aryaka and our Unified SASE as a Service offering is redefining the gold standard in secure networking solutions," said Shailesh Shukla, CEO, Aryaka. Post this

Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service stood out especially for its wide breadth of service and easy integration. The BENNY judges commented, "The challenge for SASE vendors is how to integrate multiple features and functions. Aryaka accomplishes this with its OnePASS Architecture. Built on the Aryaka architecture and private global network, Aryaka services provide comprehensive solutions, including integrated security, SD-WAN, application acceleration, WAN optimization, observability, and third-party integration services."

Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service solution allows organizations to consolidate their security and networking deployments without compromising performance or agility. The company recently expanded its Unified SASE offering with the launch of launch of Aryaka AI>Perform, a groundbreaking GenAI network acceleration solution delivered natively as part of the service. This fall, Aryaka further extended its Unified SASE as a Service, adding a native Cloud Access Security Broker solution and a Remote Browser Isolation partnership.

Aryaka is the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, the only SASE solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs. Aryaka meets customers where they are on their unique converged network security journeys, enabling them to seamlessly modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments. Aryaka's flexible delivery options empower enterprises to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for cloud-based software-defined networking and security services. For more on Aryaka, please visit http://www.aryaka.com.

