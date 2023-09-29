Aryn Releases New Open Source Conversational Search Stack

Aryn's open source conversational search stack is an integrated one-stop shop that developers can use to easily build conversational applications on unstructured enterprise data and quickly scale them to production. Tweet this

Aryn's open source conversational search stack is an integrated one-stop shop that developers can use to easily build conversational applications on unstructured enterprise data and quickly scale them to production. The stack consists of three main components: semantic data preparation with Sycamore, semantic search with OpenSearch, and conversational capabilities in OpenSearch. Generative AI augments each of these components, leading to higher quality answers and ease of use. Developers can easily choose and experiment with different generative AI models and customize their prompts, without needing to become experts in AI and search.

Aryn created and open sourced Sycamore, a robust and scalable semantic data preparation system for unlocking the meaning of unstructured data and preparing it for search. It provides a high-level API to construct Python-native data pipelines with operations such as data cleaning, information extraction, enrichment, summarization, and generation of vector embeddings that encapsulate the semantics of data. Sycamore uses generative AI to make these operations simple and effective. Additionally, Sycamore is a data parallel system, so developers can seamlessly scale data processing and quickly load vector embeddings into OpenSearch.

Aryn's stack includes OpenSearch for information retrieval on private data. OpenSearch is a popular search engine with a robust set of features, enterprise-grade security, and a growing open source community. Today, thousands of enterprise customers such as Goldman Sachs, Pinterest, and Zoom use OpenSearch. Aryn added support for conversation memory and APIs in OpenSearch v2.10, so that developers can build conversational apps without needing to stitch together and manage third-party tools and libraries. This functionality makes it easy for applications to orchestrate interactions with LLMs, store the history, and use it as context for future interactions. Powering these conversational features is OpenSearch's rich set of enterprise-grade functionality needed to build robust search applications. The OpenSearch engine includes a vector database and term-indexing functionality to implement multiple search techniques for better relevance. Additionally, OpenSearch is battle-tested and includes enterprise-grade security, scalability, monitoring, and availability. Developers can get applications to production faster with this underlying tried-and-true search platform.

Aryn's conversational search stack is 100% open source under the Apache v2.0 license, which makes it easy to customize when required and avoids vendor lock-in. Developers can get started for free at: www.aryn.ai/get-started

"Over 90% of unstructured enterprise data is untapped because companies don't have simple tools to process and query that data in natural language and get high quality results," said Mehul Shah, Co-founder and CEO of Aryn. "Many companies invest significant engineering effort or pay for expensive consultants to build and tune platforms for data preparation and search. Even after all that effort, these platforms often return poor quality results and cannot handle natural language questions. With Aryn's conversational search stack, developers can easily build chat-style interfaces for their enterprise data. Aryn simplifies data preparation, search, and generative AI, enabling developers to build search applications with high-quality answers and to get to production faster for their customers."

"Businesses choose OpenSearch because it is a secure, high-quality, open source search and analytics suite with a rich roadmap of new and innovative functionality. The OpenSearch community is excited about how generative AI and vector search is enabling better answer quality and natural language conversations with data," said Mukul Karnik, General Manager of OpenSearch at Amazon Web Services (AWS). "We are thrilled that Aryn has contributed conversational search and conversational memory functionality to help users to search their unstructured data using natural language and build generative AI chat experiences. Furthermore, we are excited to see how the community uses Sycamore for data preparation and enrichment of unstructured data for conversational search applications."

Fixie is a platform for building conversational AI Sidekicks that are designed to answer questions, undertake action, and live directly alongside your application. "Many of our customers need their Sidekicks to provide high-quality answers for questions on their data," said Matt Welsh, Chief Architect and Co-Founder of Fixie. "To provide this capability, we're partnering with Aryn. Aryn's stack gives us a one-stop shop for building question-answering over knowledge bases for our customers' unstructured datasets, along with well-integrated components for all aspects of natural language search. This makes it easy for us to get started and implement conversational search in our service."

Aryn's mission is to answer questions from all of your data. To achieve this, Aryn is bringing generative AI to OpenSearch. Also, the company is dedicated to growing and expanding the OpenSearch open source community. Aryn is comprised of data and cloud experts from AWS and Google Cloud with a track record of building and scaling big data cloud services. They have a $7.5M seed investment from Factory HQ, 8VC, Lip-Bu Tan, Amarjit Gill, and other notable angels and advisors.

Jonathan Fritz, Aryn, 1 (510) 793-4391, www.aryn.ai

