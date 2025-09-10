As 10.4 Million Americans Use Psychedelics, New Handbook Provides Essential Guidance

This isn't a counterculture movement anymore. There are soccer moms, executives, veterans, and therapists exploring these tools for everything from depression to creativity. They deserve better than internet forums and anecdotal advice. Post this

"We're witnessing an unprecedented cultural shift," says Dolce, author of the acclaimed cannabis guide Brave New Weed. "Nearly 10% of young adults used psychedelics last year, but most lack access to basic safety information. This isn't about promoting or discouraging use—it's about ensuring people have the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and reduce harm."

The new SAMHSA data reveals psychedelic use has reached historic levels, with particularly dramatic increases among adults over 26—rising from 2.1% in 2021 to 3.4% in 2024. This represents approximately 7.7 million older adults, many seeking alternatives to traditional mental health treatments that have failed them.

Modern Psychedelics addresses the reality of 2025's psychedelic landscape, covering:

Current legal pathways, from ketamine therapy to state-licensed psilocybin programs

Comprehensive safety protocols for eight major substances, including dosing guidelines and contraindications

Integration strategies for maximizing benefits and preventing negative outcomes

Harm reduction techniques including substance testing and proper preparation

Medical applications for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and addiction.

The book serves multiple audiences simultaneously: newcomers seeking foundational knowledge, experienced users wanting updated safety information, therapy candidates preparing for sessions, and family members supporting loved ones' journeys.

"After Brave New Weed, I became the person everyone asked about psychedelics," Dolce explains. "I realized there was no current, comprehensive resource that combined the latest research with practical guidance. Most existing books were either too academic or outdated by the rapid pace of change."

Melissa Etheridge, Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician and founder of the nonprofit Etheridge Foundation, says: "This is such an important topic. Whether you're a beginner with psychedelic exploration or an experienced traveler, you need this book by your side."

Dr. Rick Doblin, founder and president of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), says: "This book offers a balanced blend of science, spirituality, and practical advice. It's not just about psychedelics—it's about how to explore them responsibly and integrate their lessons into everyday life."

Dr. James Fadiman, microdose researcher and coauthor of Microdosing for Health, Healing, and Enhanced Performance, says: "Finally, finally, finally! Dolce has done what I would have considered impossible; he has written a book on psychedelics that is useful, accurate, comprehensive, and unbiased."

Podcaster Aubrey Marcus says: "Science is proving what shamans and psychonauts have long known, these compounds have astounding healing and personal growth capacities. With the grounded information and comprehensive guidance that you will find in Modern Psychedelics, we stand poised to turn this movement into a full-blown renaissance."

"This isn't a counterculture movement anymore," observes Dolce. "There are soccer moms, executives, veterans, and therapists exploring these tools for everything from depression to creativity. They deserve better than internet forums and anecdotal advice."

About the Author: Joe Dolce is a journalist, former editor-in-chief of Details magazine, and author of Brave New Weed: Adventures into the Uncharted World of Cannabis. He is CEO of Joe Dolce Communications and lives in Brooklyn, New York.

MODERN PSYCHEDELICS: The Handbook for Mindful Exploration

By Joe Dolce | Foreword by Julie Holland, MD

Black Dog & Leventhal | August 5, 2025

Trade Paperback: $24.99 | ISBN: 9780762488537

