As 2025 IRS Mileage Rate Hits 70 Cents, Expert Warns: Ditch Risky Apps for Secure Paper Tracking

Ryder points to the July 2024 global IT outage as a prime example of technology's vulnerabilities. "A faulty software update caused mass airline disruptions and impacted other industries, catching major corporations off guard. This incident highlights that even in our digital age, software isn't infallible. For me, I simply won't trust mileage tracking apps with my most important tax deduction."

To address these concerns, Ryder developed a comprehensive, paper-based solution. "I spent two years perfecting The Big Mileage Form, tailoring it to the specific needs of food delivery gig workers," he explains. "At 11x17 inches, it provides ample space for detailed record-keeping and, crucially, it's immune to software glitches, data breaches, and ransomware attacks."

Ryder's meticulous paper-based record-keeping resulted in a mileage deduction exceeding $19,000 on his 2023 federal taxes. "All my business-related miles are thoroughly documented on paper. I'm fully prepared to defend this deduction in case of an audit. This level of confidence is what I aim to provide other gig workers."

"In today's digital age, sometimes the most secure solution is the simplest one," Ryder concludes. "My form not only ensures data security but also prepares users for potential IRS audits. It's time to reconsider the old-fashioned, but reliable pen-and-paper method."

For those interested in learning more about effective mileage tracking and other aspects of gig work, Ryder offers valuable resources on GigCoach.net. These include a tutorial for consumers titled 'Fair Deal Delivery,' which provides insights on how to improve food delivery outcomes.

