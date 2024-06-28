As a potentially life-threatening neuromuscular disease he was born with progresses, Multimedia Entertainment Activist Nicholas Snow is focused on preserving his legacy

"Just look around you and every minute you see someone in need. I believe that everybody has talent in some way, so use it to really make this world a better place." ...Bruno Brugnano Post this

Snow struggles from the results of childhood trauma due to bullying to this day, which is one reason he has fought so hard for decades to make the world a better place for LGBTQ+ folks and their allies.

LIFE POSITIVE

Snow's living-powerfully-with-HIV memoir, Life Positive: A Journey to the Center of My Heart (http://www.LifePositiveBook.com) was published 11 years ago, continuing his quest to inspire voluntary and confidential HIV counseling and testing worldwide, and to further combat stigma faced by people living with HIV/AIDS.

After going public with his HIV status at a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Snow for a time was one of the world's leading freelance proponents of HIV testing, having reached over 5,000,000 people with his campaign, including on national television in Malaysia and in Thailand (on Modern 9 TV during a telethon for the Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Centre). Snow visited Kuala Lumpur, celebrating the good work of the PT Foundation and Malaysian AIDS Council, generating media impressions reaching 2.5 million people, or about 10% of Malaysia's population.

In her official synopsis, editor Kristin Johnson writes, "In Bangkok, Thailand, Hollywood's primo promo homo on the go-go Nicholas Snow is eking out a modest living as a foreign correspondent, actor and media personality when, in a moment of personal desperation, he makes a decision that changes his life forever. Decades into the AIDS pandemic and completely armed with the knowledge to protect himself, during a moment of passion with a man who is unaware of having HIV, Nicholas has a rare slip in his safer sex behavior and becomes HIV positive."

Johnson continues, 'What might have been the end of a lifetime of dreams turns out to be only the beginning of a remarkable journey that Nicholas himself chronicles in real time as he is living it. Part 12-step-program 4th-step inventory, part reality-show-on-paper, this is the painful yet triumphant saga of how Nicholas Snow uses his own mistake as an opportunity to empower millions of people throughout the world by disclosing not only his HIV status, but his experience, strength and hope as well."

Concludes Johnson, "From Hollywood to Bangkok, to Bali and beyond, including Kuala Lumpur and Palm Springs—with profound expansion to Singapore, Mumbai and throughout all of Asia, and ultimately in 21 languages across the globe—Life Positive: A Journey to the Center of My Heart could easily be entitled Eat, Pray, Disclose."

THE POWER TO BE STRONG

Yes, if you ask your smart speaker to "Play The Power To Be Strong by Nicholas Snow" it will!

Almost 15 years ago—and in support of a key message in his song's lyrics, "life goes on," Nicholas Snow and collaborators premiered the HIV testing/safer sex awareness music video, "The Power To Be Strong," online at Fridae.com, and theatrically with Hindi subtitles at the Kashish—Mumbai International Queer Film Festival.

"'The Power To Be Strong' song and music video campaign was created to reach millions of people around the world about the importance of voluntary HIV counseling & testing and increased adherence to safer sex, and to empower the valiant efforts of any organization or individual participating anywhere in the battle against HIV/AIDS," explains Snow.

Snow chronicles the creation of The Power To Be Strong music video campaign in detail in Life Positive.

"I became HIV positive decades into the AIDS epidemic, completely armed with the knowledge to protect myself. It's still a bit shocking to me," explained Snow at the time. Determined to prevent as many people as possible from making his same mistake, and well into his journey as a person living with HIV, Snow and his impassioned friends are presenting to the world "The Power To Be Strong."

"A lot of people at risk for HIV are isolated, lonely and disenfranchised, and have subconsciously disqualified themselves from life in general," explained Snow. "I want to get their attention and empower their self-esteem with the lyric, 'No matter who you are, no matter what you feel, this is your moment now, and your life is real, so get tested and live longer and be strong.'"

With music and lyrics written by Snow in 2009, "The Power To Be Strong" was produced and arranged by Bruno Brugnano, one of Thailand's music industry leaders who has created over 100 albums for Thai and International artists, including Bird Thongchai McIntyre, Tata Young, Christina Aguilar, and His Majesty the King of Thailand's oldest daughter, Princess Ubol Ratana. It was Brugnano—who has won several of Thailand's equivalents of the Academy Award and the Grammy Award—that suggested the song's opera-backed chorus, provided beautifully by soprano Ayano Kimura who was recommended by Somtow Sucharitkul, conductor of the Bangkok Opera.

The video and song can be viewed and listened to for free at a variety of web sites including http://www.YouTube.com/ThePowerToBeStrong.

The music video was directed by acclaimed film and video director O Nathapon, who was born and raised in Thailand.

Brugnano stated, "This was a great opportunity for me because it combined two of the most important things for me, helping other people through music. What could be better? Everybody put a lot of heart and emotion into the project... Support the cause because nothing is too far from us. Just look around you and every minute you see someone in need. I believe that everybody has talent in some way, so use it to really make this world a better place."

The Power to Be Strong single is available for preview and purchase on iTunes and Amazon.com. The music video, with 21 subtitled versions, is available at http://www.YouTube.com/ThePowerToBeStrong.

To find out what Snow is up to now, simply visit http://www.PromoHomo.TV to view hundreds of episodes of multiple series he's produced for the growing online television network.

