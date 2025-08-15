As Above, So Below Distillery Announces Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Autumnal Gin

As Above, So Below Distillery is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest creation: Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Autumnal Gin, in collaboration with the iconic horror hostess and pop culture icon. This artisanal gin is a bewitching blend of botanicals as sexy and mysterious as Elvira herself.

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Above, So Below Distillery is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest creation: Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Autumnal Gin, in collaboration with the iconic horror hostess and pop culture icon. This artisanal gin is a bewitching blend of botanicals as sexy and mysterious as Elvira herself.

Distilled with a haunting blend of autumnal botanicals and a touch of macabre magic. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Autumnal Gin, delivers a hauntingly smooth flavor profile with a spine-tingling finish crafted for those who embrace their inner darkness. Featuring juniper, black cardamom, cubeb, and sage. Whether you're sipping it under the moonlight or conjuring up a devilishly good cocktail, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Autumnal Gin, will cast its spell on you.

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Autumnal Gin, will be available for purchase in select states and online, with pre-sale beginning online on August 1st at the price of $42.99

Join us in celebrating the macabre with this enchanting gin, where every sip is a toast to the Mistress herself.

About As Above, So Below Distillery

As Above So Below embraces the unknown and the overlooked, conjuring a fresh energy to approach time-honored methods of distillation. When we say time-honored, we mean the thousands of years of women and men, sages, and monks, bootleggers and working wives who have infused their energies, their dreams, their flavors, and families—their back-door herbs into bottles to sustain life, honor their gods, gather, and perhaps simply take their minds somewhere else for a moment.

Caley Shoemaker

Caley began her career in craft spirits in 2009 with Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey. As she worked her way up, she immersed herself in all aspects of the spirits production process, from grain selection through to fermentation, distillation, maturation, blending, and bottling. Caley fell in love with the process of crafting spirits from unique ingredients and the magic that unfolds during fermentation, distillation, and barrel maturation.

Cassandra Peterson aka Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

From the top of her beehive hairdo to the bottom of her stiletto heels, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, personifies the horror genre in one spooky, sexy, funny package. Played by actress-writer Cassandra Peterson, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark has carved out a niche in popular American culture that is sure to endure for decades to come.

As Queen of Halloween, her reign has spanned 44 years and includes her long-running nationally syndicated television series, Movie Macabre, and two feature films: Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Elvira's Haunted Hills. She has made hundreds of television appearances, including National ad campaigns for Pepsi and Coors, recorded five record albums, and written a New York Times best-selling memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, released by Hachette Book Group in 2023. Her latest books, Elvira's First Book of Monsters, and Elvira's Cookbook from Hell will be released in 2025.

The worldwide Elvira brand has generated thousands of products, including three pinball machines, four slot machines, ten Funko POP!'s, four comic book series, a line of NECA action figures, a Monster High Skullector doll from Mattel, and the best-selling female Halloween costume of all time.

