As Allegheny County Area Agency on Aging Cuts Staff and Services, Village Caregiving Provides Valuable In-Home Care Alternative

As Allegheny County scales back aging services, Pittsburgh families may face new challenges in finding support for senior loved ones. Village Caregiving offers in-home care services in Pittsburgh that can help fill gaps for families seeking reliable, flexible assistance from the best in-home caregivers in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Budget pressures are forcing Allegheny County's Area Agency on Aging to reduce staffing and scale back some services, prompting many families to reconsider how they will support senior loved ones in the years ahead. Village Caregiving, a provider of Pittsburgh in-home care services, offers its nonmedical caregiving support as one option for families seeking continuity of care amid growing demand for senior services.

What Happens When Aging Services Shrink?

The Area Agency on Aging serves approximately 40,000 older adults each year through programs including home-delivered meals, in-home care and senior centers. Faced with a projected $5 million budget shortfall, the agency recently announced staffing reductions and continued waitlists for some services.

With one in five Americans expected to be aged 65 or older by 2050, this creates greater demand for services at a moment when resources are under pressure. The news is a reminder for many families that care needs can change unexpectedly. Planning for both immediate support and future care requirements is becoming more important as Pittsburgh's senior population continues to grow.

Where Can Families Turn When Public Resources Are Stretched?

While the Area Agency on Aging remains operational and continues providing essential services, some families may choose to supplement those resources with private care. Village Caregiving provides in-home caregivers in Allegheny County, with services such as meal preparation, companionship, light housekeeping, hygiene assistance and respite support for family caregivers.

Village Caregiving also focuses on companionship and emotional support. The company helps seniors stay engaged through activities tailored to their interests and abilities while providing families with regular communication.

For households evaluating long-term options, the company notes that, "Even when the costs of at-home care are considered, living at home can provide seniors and their caregivers with unparalleled financial security and flexibility."

Families interested in learning more about the best in-home caregivers in Pittsburgh can visit Village Caregiving's site to explore available services.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find more information about Pittsburgh in-home care services below.

What services do in-home caregivers provide?

Services may include companionship, meal preparation, hygiene assistance and light housekeeping.

Why are more families working with Allegheny County in-home caregivers?

The growing demand for senior care and recent pressures on public aging services are prompting many families to explore additional sources of support.

What should families look for when choosing the best in-home caregivers in Pittsburgh?

Caregiver screening, communication, flexibility, service offerings and the provider's ability to adapt to changing needs are some of the most important factors to consider.

About Village Caregiving

Village Caregiving offers nonmedical in-home care services for seniors in Pittsburgh and surrounding communities. Founded to deliver affordable, family-centered care, the company has grown to more than 65 locations and over 4,000 employees across the Midwest and Eastern U.S. The company's caregivers are vetted, trained and committed to helping seniors remain comfortable at home.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Village Caregiving, 1 (412) 709-2353, [email protected], https://villagecaregiving.com/

SOURCE Village Caregiving