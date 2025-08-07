As California Declares Loneliness a Public Health Crisis, Surgeon General Joins Wellness Together Conference to Champion Connection in Schools

19th & 21st U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will speak at the upcoming Wellness Together Conference in San Diego, CA, joining thousands of educators, policymakers, mental health professionals, and school leaders in advancing solutions to the growing youth mental health and loneliness crisis. Post this

"Loneliness and isolation have become profound societal challenges, particularly for young people. If we want our communities to be healthier and stronger, we must invest in strengthening social connection," said Dr. Vivek Murthy.

The announcement comes as California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a first-in-the-nation executive order focused on strengthening social connection for boys and young men. Recognizing the growing crisis of loneliness and isolation among youth, the order calls for coordinated action across state agencies to help young men build meaningful relationships, feel a sense of belonging, and reconnect with their communities through school, work, and service.

Wellness Together, a California-based nonprofit, is actively supporting that charge. Partnering with schools in implementing the Governor's Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI), a $4.7 billion effort to reimagine behavioral health for California's children, Wellness Together provides in-person, school-based mental health services that eliminate barriers and bring care directly to students on campus.

"We believe meaningful connection is the cure. Through CYBHI and other statewide efforts, we're placing mental health professionals right where students are - in schools. These services are accessible, effective, and help meet our students' basic need for human connection so that they can learn and thrive," said Marlon Morgan, CEO and Founder of Wellness Together.

Dr. Murthy's address will speak directly to the vital importance of connection in creating flourishing communities and schools, as California mobilizes its public health and education systems to reverse the trends of disconnection and despair among youth. His appearance is expected to inspire leaders across sectors to take bolder action on building connected, compassionate communities.

For media access or to register, visit https://www.wellnesstogether.org/conference.

