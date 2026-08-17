As Charleston's housing market strengthens, homeowners are turning to Renewal by Andersen®, one of the top-rated window replacement companies in Charleston, South Carolina, to boost curb appeal and support stronger resale positioning through energy-efficient window upgrades.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Charleston region posted 6,893 closed residential sales in the first five months of 2026, a 2.5% increase over 2025, according to a regional market analysis. Median sold prices reached $630,000 in August, up 19.26% year over year, while active listings rose 13.86%, sharpening seller competition. Renewal by Andersen®, a window replacement provider serving the area, reports homeowners are responding with window upgrades that boost curb appeal and support resale value.

Why Are Rising Home Values Driving Window Upgrades?

Rising home values give sellers a new incentive to invest in upgrades that improve comfort and market appeal. With median prices and inventory increasing, houses that stand out visually and perform efficiently tend to draw stronger offers in a competitive field.

Renewal by Andersen® notes growing homeowner interest tied directly to this shift in the local market. Homeowners preparing to list a property, or simply modernizing one, increasingly treat window replacement as a step toward stronger resale readiness rather than a purely cosmetic upgrade.

What Sets Renewal by Andersen®'s Windows Apart in the Region's Climate?

Renewal by Andersen® builds its windows using proprietary Fibrex® composite frames, designed to resist the rot, warping and moisture damage common in this humid, storm-prone part of South Carolina. Its High Performance™ Low-E4® glass is engineered to block up to 95% of harmful UV rays while limiting heat transfer, and every product meets Energy Star efficiency standards. Homeowners along the coast can also select impact-rated windows for added protection in higher wind-exposure areas.

Renewal by Andersen®'s window systems for this market center on a few core standards:

Weather-resistant framing: Fibrex® composite construction resists humidity, salt air and storm cycles without warping or rotting.

Energy-efficient glazing: High Performance™ Low-E4® glass limits UV exposure and reduces heat transfer.

Certified efficiency: Every window meets Energy Star requirements.

Year-round installation: Installation continues on a year-round schedule.

Impact-rated options: Coastal homeowners can select windows built for severe weather protection.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following answers address common questions about Renewal by Andersen®'s presence in the local market.

What makes Renewal by Andersen® a top-rated window replacement company in Charleston, SC?

Renewal by Andersen® positions itself among the area's leading providers, built on Fibrex® composite frames, Energy Star certified glass and year-round installation. The company also offers impact-rated windows for higher wind-exposure locations.

Are impact windows available in this area?

Yes, Renewal by Andersen® offers impact-rated windows for homeowners seeking added protection during severe coastal weather. Homeowners in higher-exposure locations typically choose them rather than treating them as a default option.

About Renewal by Andersen®

Renewal by Andersen® is a window replacement company serving homeowners throughout Charleston, South Carolina, and other markets nationwide. The company designs and installs windows built with proprietary Fibrex® composite framing and Energy Star-certified Low-E4® glass technology. Its offerings include impact-rated window options for storm-prone regions and installation available year-round. More information is available at rbawindowreplacements.com.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Renewal By Andersen, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://rbawindowreplacements.com/

SOURCE Renewal By Andersen