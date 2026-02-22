As College Admissions Grow More Competitive, Veritas Essay Coaching's Dual-Expert Model Gains National Recognition

Veritas Essay Coaching's Dual-Coach Model Named Top Essay Coaching Provider of 2026 — Redefining Personalized College Admissions Support

OAKLAND, N.J., Feb. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veritas Essay Coaching, a firm known for its innovative dual-coach approach, has been recognized as the Top Essay Coaching Provider of 2026 by Education Insider Magazine, a leading educational publication. The distinction was featured in Education Insider's editorial spotlight on companies transforming academic support services nationwide.

At a time when college admissions competition is intensifying and essay narratives have become a pivotal differentiator in holistic review, Veritas's dual-coach model, where writing expertise and human connection intersect, is reshaping how students approach the college essay. This model guides students with unlocking authentic narrative insights that resonate with admissions committees, while also fostering critical self-reflection that empowers students in the college admissions journey.

Founded by Kim Pasculli-Festa and Jake Gursaly, this dynamic duo pairs their experience and individual strengths into one collective force. After discovering that their strengths could transform this process for so many college applicants, Pasculli-Festa and Gursaly created Veritas two years ago. In addition to being veteran educators, Pasculli-Festa and Gursaly bring their talents to the essay coaching dynamic. Pasculli-Festa, a Harvard and Boston University graduate with a strong background in writing and communication, guides students through the art of storytelling. Gursaly, a former college athlete and high school coach with a background in special education, specializes in helping reluctant and struggling writers with unlocking their most authentic stories.

Together, Veritas helps students uncover meaningful, personal stories and translate them into compelling essays without resorting to formulaic templates. In an era where artificial intelligence tools are increasingly used for drafting and editing, the Veritas approach emphasizes human insight, ethical development, and student agency.

"Authenticity is the key to effective storytelling," said Kim Pasculli-Festa, Founding Partner of Veritas Essay Coaching. "We want students to walk away from these sessions not only proud of their essay, but also empowered by what they learned about themselves."

College application essays have emerged as essential differentiators, especially as test-optional policies and holistic admissions grow more widespread. Industry leaders report that coaching services that go beyond surface editing and help students pinpoint narrative themes tied to personal values and future aspirations are increasingly sought after by families navigating the complexity of modern admissions.

At a time when institutions emphasize the story behind the statistics, Veritas's dual-coach model positions it at the forefront of a broader shift toward student-centered admissions support. Its recognition by Education Insider Magazine reflects this trend and highlights the growing role coaching services play in helping students find their voices in a crowded applicant pool.

As the college admissions landscape continues to evolve, Veritas Essay Coaching remains committed to elevating the essay process to a transformative experience that strengthens not only applications, but the students themselves.

Based in Bergen County, New Jersey, Veritas Essay Coaching is a specialized consulting firm that places human connection at the heart of its work, blending narrative storytelling with empathetic coaching to empower students to articulate real stories. For more information, visit www.veritasessaycoaching.com.

