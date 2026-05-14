As Concern Around Overprescribing Intensifies, Alpha-Stim® Spotlights Non-Drug Mental Health Treatment Option

"People are asking an important question: what alternatives exist beyond medication alone? Mental health care should include informed discussions around the full spectrum of evidence-based treatment options, including non-invasive neuromodulation therapies." Post this

Anxiety disorders and sleep-related conditions remain among the most common health concerns affecting Americans today, while healthcare providers and patients alike continue to evaluate treatment strategies that balance effectiveness, safety, tolerability, and long-term outcomes. Against this backdrop, interest continues to grow in evidence-based, non-pharmacological interventions that may help support mental wellness without the challenges often associated with chronic medication use.

Alpha-Stim®, an FDA-cleared cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) technology developed by Electromedical Products International, Inc. (EPI), delivers low-level microcurrent stimulation designed to support the treatment of anxiety, insomnia, and pain through non-invasive neuromodulation.

"Patients today are increasingly informed and engaged in conversations about how they manage their mental health," said Brian Burke, President of EPI. "The broader national discussion around prescription dependency, medication fatigue, and long-term treatment strategies is creating greater awareness of clinically supported non-drug approaches that may complement or, in many cases, reduce reliance on medications for anxiety and insomnia."

For decades, Alpha-Stim technology has been used by healthcare professionals, veterans, first responders, athletes, and patients worldwide as part of integrative approaches to mental health and pain management.

Expanding Interest in Integrative Mental Health Solutions

Growing public dialogue surrounding prescription practices has amplified broader conversations around:

Long-term medication utilization

Dependency and tolerance concerns

Side effects and daytime impairment

Demand for more personalized treatment pathways

Increased interest in integrative and technology-enabled care

Healthcare providers across behavioral health, primary care, pain management, integrative medicine, and wellness-focused specialties are increasingly incorporating non-pharmacological therapies into patient care plans as patients seek additional treatment options.

"People are asking an important question: what alternatives exist beyond medication alone?" Burke added. "Mental health care should include informed discussions around the full spectrum of evidence-based treatment options, including non-invasive neuromodulation therapies that can support patients safely and effectively."

Alpha-Stim treatments are typically administered in short daily sessions and are designed to integrate easily into patients' routines. Unlike many medication-based approaches, Alpha-Stim does not involve controlled substances or sedative effects commonly associated with some pharmaceutical treatments for anxiety and sleep disorders.

Mental Health Awareness Month serves as an important opportunity not only to elevate awareness around mental health challenges, but also to broaden public understanding of the diverse treatment options available to patients and providers today.

For more information about Alpha-Stim neuromodulation technology, visit www.alpha-stim.com.

About EPI

EPI is a leading neuromodulation therapeutic company specializing in non-invasive brain stimulation for psychiatric disorders and insomnia, along with microcurrent therapy for pain management, with devices for both clinical use and research. The company's flagship product, Alpha-Stim, is FDA-cleared for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia through cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) and pain relief via microcurrent electrical therapy (MET).

Pulvinar Neuro is a neurotechnology company dedicated to supporting the research community with cutting-edge non-invasive brain stimulation research tools as well as the technical development of innovative therapeutics to address some of the most pressing challenges in mental health.

Media Contact

Danielle Boyd, EPI, 1 940-328-0788 3555, [email protected], www.alpha-stim.com

SOURCE EPI