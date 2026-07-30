As Demand for Cashless Convenience Rises, Setomatic Systems Launches New Wash Dry Fold POS System to Elevate Laundromat Operations

Setomatic Systems, a leader in laundry payment technology, has launched its new Wash Dry Fold POS System. It's an integrated platform that combines payment processing with wash-and-fold management. Choosing the right payment systems for laundromats is increasingly urgent as cashless consumer habits reshape how people pay for everyday services. Wash Dry Fold POS accepts contactless credit card payments directly at washers and dryers and integrates wash-and-fold management into a single system.

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As more customers leave their wallets and their quarters at home, determining which payment systems are best for laundromats has become a pressing operational challenge for laundromat owners nationwide. It prompted Setomatic Systems, a leader in laundry payment technology with over 50 years in the industry, to launch its new Wash Dry Fold POS System. The integrated platform accepts cashless payments directly at washers and dryers while managing wash-and-fold operations—capturing customers that coin-only machines cannot serve.

What Features Should Laundromat Owners Look for in a Payment System?

The strongest laundromat payment technology combines flexible acceptance, hardware reliability and remote management in a single platform. The SpyderWash platform delivers all three across each washer and dryer make and model, regardless of equipment age. Card readers are EMV-certified for chip cards, meeting the security standards required by all major credit card networks.

A modern laundromat payment system offers payment flexibility and real-time control. SpyderWash accepts every payment method customers actually use:

Credit and debit cards: Via magnetic stripe or contactless credit card (tap and go)

NFC mobile payments: Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, accepted directly at the washer or dryer

Loyalty cards: With no app download or separate registration required

Coin payments: The system maintains coin acceptance alongside all digital options

Proprietors manage and monitor activity through the SpyderWash portal, accessible from anywhere in the world, while real-time reporting tracks coin, credit and loyalty card data. Research from Setomatic Systems indicates that only 44.1% of laundromats currently accept card payments, leaving most operators at risk of losing card-using customers and the revenue they represent.

Loyalty card holders also build up float, a running balance they can reload online through the portal or at a kiosk connected to the washer or dryer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are answers to the most common questions laundromat operators have about selecting a modern payment system.

Which payment systems are best for laundromats?

The most effective systems accept credit and debit cards, contactless credit cards, NFC mobile wallets and loyalty programs while giving operators complete insight into machine performance and revenue. Setomatic Systems built the SpyderWash platform to meet all of these criteria.

What features should you look for in a modern laundromat payment system?

Laundry businesses should prioritize multi-payment acceptance, ease of use, secure transaction processing and remote management tools. Reliability and detailed reporting are especially critical when managing multiple washers and dryers across different locations.

How much does laundromat payment technology cost?

Costs vary depending on equipment configuration and scale of operation. For pricing details, operators can contact Setomatic Systems directly.

About Setomatic Systems

Setomatic Systems has served the laundry industry since 1968, delivering payment solutions to operators across the United States. Through its SpyderWash platform, the company serves commercial laundromats, vended-coin laundries, universities, RV parks, hospitality properties and travel/truck stop facilities. The SpyderWash system works with all washer and dryer makes and models.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Setomatic Systems, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://setomaticsystems.com/

SOURCE Setomatic Systems