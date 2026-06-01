As "Employee Pricing" Returns, This Top 1% GMC Dealer Sticks to Everyday Competitive Pricing

"We've always believed customers shouldn't have to wait for a promotion to feel confident in their purchase," said Taylor Bentley Conner, Dealer Principal. "Our responsibility is to price vehicles competitively from the start and stand behind it. That's what builds trust over time." Post this

"We've always believed customers shouldn't have to wait for a promotion to feel confident in their purchase," said Taylor Bentley Conner, Dealer Principal. "Our responsibility is to price vehicles competitively from the start and stand behind it. That's what builds trust over time."

That approach carries through the entire customer experience, from upfront online pricing to a streamlined, no-surprise buying process. Customers can view real-time pricing across the full inventory online, giving them confidence from the very first interaction.

From its base in Albertville, Alabama—a community of fewer than 25,000 residents—Howard Bentley Buick GMC has built a model that extends well beyond its local market.

The dealership attracts customers from 46 states through an aggressive online sales strategy, with free delivery available within 225 miles. Its Crystal Clear Pricing™ approach is supported by real-time market data to help ensure competitive value from the start, while advanced vehicle inspection technology gives customers greater visibility into each vehicle before purchase.

This approach has helped drive sustained growth and national recognition, including nine consecutive GMC Dealer of the Year honors—an achievement reserved for only the top 1% of GMC dealers nationwide. Supported by a high-volume model and a broad selection of new Buick and GMC vehicles, the dealership remains consistently competitive without relying on short-term pricing tactics.

"Customers want clarity and consistency," said Jon Conner, General Manager. "They want to know they're getting a fair deal without having to second-guess timing or promotions. That's what we focus on every day."

While the dealership does not rely on incentives to define its pricing strategy, it maintains the flexibility to ensure customers can benefit from any available manufacturer offers.

"When additional incentives are available, our customers benefit," Bentley Conner added. "But our approach doesn't depend on them. The value is already there."

As affordability continues to shape consumer behavior and demand for transparency grows, Howard Bentley Buick GMC's long-standing model is proving increasingly relevant, offering a clear and consistent alternative in a market that can often feel unpredictable for buyers.

About Howard Bentley Buick GMC

Howard Bentley Buick GMC offers one of the largest new and used Buick and GMC vehicle selections and deals among 1,700 Buick GMC dealerships nationwide. Since 2015, Howard Bentley Buick GMC has earned GMC's Dealer of the Year, representing the top one percent, a distinction held by just 22 dealerships.

GMC offers a range of premium trucks and SUVs designed and engineered to the highest standard vehicles like the compact Terrain and full-size Yukon, all-new Canyon, and Sierra 1500 light-duty pick-up trucks, as well as the world's first all-electric super truck the GMC HUMMER EV. The trucks and SUVs deliver GMC's signature combination of intuitive technologies, precise engineering, and premium execution. Built on a solid foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902, GMC now sells in a dozen countries across the world.

Details on all models are available at Howard Bentley Buick GMC.

Media Contact

Yvonne Lorie, Howard Bentley Buick GMC, 1 3055463688, [email protected], https://www.howardbentleyauto.com/

SOURCE Howard Bentley Buick GMC