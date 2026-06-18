As EPA Makes Historic Microplastics Decision, Multipure Answers: What Certifications Prove Water Filters Work as Advertised?

With EPA's decision to add microplastics to its Sixth Contaminant Candidate List, Multipure highlights why NSF certification remains one of the clearest indicators that water filtration systems perform as advertised.

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With rising concern about microplastics and PFAS, Multipure, a manufacturer of NSF-certified drinking water systems, is helping consumers understand which certifications to look for to know if a water filter works as advertised. The company's response follows the EPA's April 2, 2026, decision to add microplastics as a "priority contaminant group" to its draft Sixth Contaminant Candidate List (CCL 6). This marks the first time microplastics have been formally included.

According to Multipure, NSF is one of the most important certifications that proves water filters work as advertised. It provides independent verification that a system has been tested against nationally recognized safety and performance standards.

"NSF certified means a water filtration system has been independently tested and certified by NSF International, a global authority on food, water, and public health safety," the company explains. This certification verifies the drinking water system meets the manufacturer's contaminant reduction claims, doesn't add harmful substances to the water and is structurally sound.

Multipure notes that NSF certification also includes ongoing facility inspections and periodic product retesting to help ensure continued compliance and manufacturing consistency. While NSF develops and certifies the requirements, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) helps oversee the development of consensus-based standards used across U.S. industries.

What Should Consumers Look for in Certifications for Water Filters?

Consumers researching certifications to look for to know if a water filter works as advertised should review:

The exact NSF/ANSI standards associated with the system

Whether testing was conducted independently

Which contaminants the system reduces

Availability of published performance and contaminant reduction data

Not all certifications have the same scope, since some products may be tested only for a single component or a limited contaminant category.

Multipure's drinking water systems, Aqualuxe and Aquaperform, are certified under NSF Standard 53 for the reduction of PFOA and PFOS, as well as microplastics. In addition, the company states that its solid carbon block filtration technology combines "mechanical filtration, physisorption (physical adsorption), chemisorption (chemical absorption) and catalytic reduction" to treat contaminants that can affect water safety, clarity and odor.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following are commonly asked questions about certifications for water filters.

Why is NSF certification important for drinking water systems?

NSF certification helps confirm that a company's performance claims have been independently tested and not evaluated according to manufacturer-selected conditions alone.

What contaminants can Multipure systems reduce?

Multipure drinking water systems are certified to reduce a wide range of contaminants. These include compounds such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), microplastics, lead, arsenic, chlorine, VOCs, cysts and pharmaceuticals under multiple NSF/ANSI standards.

Does clean-tasting water always mean safer water?

No. Many contaminants of concern, including lead and PFAS, may not affect the taste, smell or appearance of the water. That's why independently verified contaminant reduction certifications for water filters are important.

About Multipure

Multipure has specialized in NSF-certified drinking water systems since 1970, helping households reduce contaminants of health concern. As the original manufacturer of the solid carbon block filter, the company continues to focus on independently tested filtration systems that help provide cleaner, healthier drinking water for households around the world.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Multipure, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.multipure.com/

SOURCE Multipure