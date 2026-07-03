As Florida's New AI Filing Rule Takes Effect, Adam Rossen Teaches the State's Defense Bar How to Use AI the Right Way

AI can make a lawyer dramatically more efficient, but it cannot sign your name. The verification is still yours, and so is the responsibility. The lawyers who understand that will use these tools to win; the ones who don't are going to learn a hard lesson. Post this

"Florida just made the standard explicit: you certify that every authority you cite is real and accurate the moment you sign a filing," Rossen said. "AI can make a lawyer dramatically more efficient, but it cannot sign your name. The verification is still yours, and so is the responsibility. The lawyers who understand that will use these tools to win; the ones who don't are going to learn a hard lesson."

A former prosecutor who has practiced since 2006, Rossen has spent the last several years rebuilding his own firm around AI. Not to replace his team, he is careful to note, but to free them for higher-value work. His presentation moved past the philosophical debate and into the specifics: the actual tools Rossen Law Firm uses for document analysis, defense-specific case review, deposition management, and legal research; what each costs; and how any Florida criminal defense lawyer can implement them without a technical background.

Rossen paired the toolkit with a detailed ethics framework, walking attendees through ABA Formal Opinion 512, Florida Ethics Opinion 24-1, and the AI-specific comments added to the Florida Bar rules, before turning to the new Rule 2.515(d)(2). His guidance was direct: treat AI like a first-year associate, useful for a draft, never trusted for final work product, and verify every citation before signing, because the lawyer who signs owns all authority in the filing.

"I built my firm around these tools, so my team could do more of the work only humans can do, and I want other firms to be able to do the same," Rossen said. "Raising the standard of criminal defense in Florida isn't only about my clients. It's about the whole bar being ready for what's already here."

That commitment extends beyond Rossen Law Firm. Rossen teaches Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure at American Heritage School, has taught more than ten CLE programs, and is co-founder of Torq Legal Labs, a venture building AI tools for law firms. (Disclosure: Adam Rossen is a co-founder of Torq Legal Labs and an investor and strategic advisor to certain legal-technology tools referenced in his presentation.)

Under Rossen's leadership, Rossen Law Firm has grown from a solo practice into a multi-attorney firm with more than 30 team members, has helped more than 3,500 clients, and has earned more than 1,000 five-star reviews. Read more about Adam Rossen's FACDL presentation on AI in criminal defense.

About Adam Rossen

Adam D. Rossen is the founder and CEO of Rossen Law Firm, a South Florida criminal defense law firm dedicated to helping good people when bad things happen. A former prosecutor-turned-defense attorney, he founded the firm in 2008 and represents clients in DUI and criminal defense matters throughout Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Martin, Port St. Lucie, and Monroe counties.

Rossen is known for his strategic, preparation-driven approach to criminal defense and has become a leading voice on law firm innovation and the ethical use of technology in legal practice. He teaches Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure at American Heritage School, has authored two books and several legal guides, and is co-founder of Torq Legal Labs.

About Rossen Law Firm

Rossen Law Firm is a South Florida criminal defense law firm representing clients in DUI, federal crimes, drug crimes, domestic violence, sex crimes, theft crimes, probation violations, and other serious criminal matters. The firm's mission is to help good people when bad things happen, so they can achieve their best future.

With offices serving Broward, Miami-Dade, Martin, Port St. Lucie, Monroe, and Palm Beach counties, Rossen Law Firm combines deep criminal defense experience with compassionate advocacy, strong communication, and a commitment to leveraging technology to better serve clients. The firm has earned more than 1,000 five-star reviews and has helped thousands of clients navigate the criminal justice system with confidence.

Media Contact

Laura Vinalet Brown, Rossen Law Firm, 1 7542066200, [email protected], https://www.rossenlawfirm.com/

SOURCE Rossen Law Firm