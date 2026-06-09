As graduate job market tightens, families turn to career services as graduation gifts

As graduation season peaks, Resumeble launches career gift cards covering resume writing, coaching, and LinkedIn optimization - giving loved ones a practical, results-driven alternative to traditional graduation gifts.
WILMINGTON, Del., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As graduation season peaks across the United States, a growing number of families are moving away from traditional gifts and toward practical career support — prompting Resumeble, a professional resume writing and career coaching service, to formally launch a career gift card program aimed at new graduates and professionals in transition.
The program allows gift givers to purchase packages covering resume writing, LinkedIn optimization, one-to-one career coaching, and executive career support, with options ranging from $147 to $1,197. Recipients redeem on their own schedule, with no pressure to begin immediately after receiving the gift.
Client inquiries about gifting resume services have increased noticeably ahead of graduation season, with many asking whether packages can be purchased on behalf of a family member or partner. The launch reflects a broader shift in how families are thinking about milestone gifts. With employers relying increasingly on AI systems that screen candidates before a human reviews their materials, a professionally written resume has become less of a luxury and more of a competitive baseline — particularly for graduates entering a market where generic applications rarely advance.
Beyond individual gifting, the program also serves companies managing outplacement, internal mobility, and leadership transition programs. HR teams can purchase multiple gift cards to support employees through career changes in a way that is more personal and lasting than standard severance packages.
About Resumeble
Forbes and the New York Post have previously ranked Resumeble among the top resume writing services. The company has served more than 60,000 professionals across more than 80 industries since its founding in 2017.
More information is available at https://www.resumeble.com/.
Media Contact
Olena Mazur, TrendSpotting Ventures, 1 866-2319823, [email protected], www.resumeble.com
SOURCE Resumeble
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