As graduate job market tightens, families turn to career services as graduation gifts

Most graduation gifts are well-intentioned but don't change anything. A professionally written resume or a single coaching session can shift how someone shows up in a job search entirely. Career support is one of the few gifts that keeps paying off. - Olena Mazur, Founder and CEO of Resumeble. Post this

Client inquiries about gifting resume services have increased noticeably ahead of graduation season, with many asking whether packages can be purchased on behalf of a family member or partner. The launch reflects a broader shift in how families are thinking about milestone gifts. With employers relying increasingly on AI systems that screen candidates before a human reviews their materials, a professionally written resume has become less of a luxury and more of a competitive baseline — particularly for graduates entering a market where generic applications rarely advance.

Beyond individual gifting, the program also serves companies managing outplacement, internal mobility, and leadership transition programs. HR teams can purchase multiple gift cards to support employees through career changes in a way that is more personal and lasting than standard severance packages.

About Resumeble

Forbes and the New York Post have previously ranked Resumeble among the top resume writing services. The company has served more than 60,000 professionals across more than 80 industries since its founding in 2017.

More information is available at https://www.resumeble.com/.

Media Contact

Olena Mazur, TrendSpotting Ventures, 1 866-2319823, [email protected], www.resumeble.com

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SOURCE Resumeble