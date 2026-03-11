As Graduation Gift Spending Hits $6.8 Billion, Announcements Help Families Share the Milestone

"We are excited that Basic Invite can be a part of such an important moment and that we offer a way to stay connected with friends and family as well as help these new graduates maybe even get a little financial help to start their next journey," said BasicInvite.com CMO Eric Mortensen. Post this

Getting the word out is the most important aspect. How that is done can vary greatly. If you choose to post on social media, send out an email, or mail a physical graduation announcement, each method has its advantages. According to Postalytics, 80–90% of direct mail gets opened compared to only about 20% when it comes to email, and even lower rates on social media.

Greeting cards and announcements play an important role in graduation celebrations. About 59 million graduation cards are sold each year, and cash remains the most popular gift, included in more than half of graduation presents, according to retail surveys. In a survey done by Western Union, the following amounts were given based on relationships.

Typical ranges vary by relationship:

acquaintances: $10–$30

friends: $30–$75

close relatives: $50–$200+

Data from Basic Invite shows that families ordering graduation announcements in 2025 sent an average of 54 announcements to friends and relatives. With the average graduation gift totaling $119.54, according to the National Retail Federation survey, announcements help ensure extended family and friends have the opportunity to participate in celebrating a graduate's achievement.

Sending out graduation announcements to friends and family can feel overwhelming. However, Basic Invite can help with this. Basic Invite offers an address collection service as well as an address book where you can store all your contacts and have these addresses printed on envelopes so all that is left is to add a stamp and drop them in the mail.

Basic Invite offers hundreds of graduation announcements as a way to send personalized graduation cards that let your graduate express themselves and let their friends, family, and other acquaintances know the good news, as well as hopefully receiving a graduation gift to get part of the $6.8 billion that will be gifted this year.

"We are excited that Basic Invite can be a part of such an important moment and that we offer a way to stay connected with friends and family as well as help these new graduates maybe even get a little financial help to start their next journey," said BasicInvite.com CMO Eric Mortensen.

About Basic Invite

Basic Invite is an online stationery company offering customizable invitations, announcements, and greeting cards for weddings, graduations, holidays, and other major life events. Founded in 2006, Basic Invite is known for its extensive color customization, premium printing, and easy online design tools that allow customers to create personalized stationery for any occasion.

Visit www.basicinvite.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Eric Mortensen, Basic Invite, 1 8007051243, [email protected], https://www.basicinvite.com

SOURCE Basic Invite