As In All Good Relationships, Communication Is Necessary To Nurture Our Relationship With God

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ron Hagen expresses his observation that Christians need more Bible reading and more prayer in One Layman's View ($13.49, paperback, 9781662894930; $5.99, e-book, 9781662894947).
Looking to his left and his right in Christian circles, Hagen sees too many who claim to be believers, and yet spend virtually no time at all reading their Bibles or praying. The Bible is the primary way that God communicates with us, and prayer is the main way that we communicate with Him, and therefore both are essential to Christian growth.
"It is my hope that this book will challenge the reader to get into God's Word daily and learn to pray often. Communicate with God!" said Hagen.
Ron Hagen is a Minnesota native whose mother instilled in him in the knowledge of God and of His beloved Son as a child. He has served his community as a police officer and as a Medical Section Chief for the Army National Guard, as well as a paramedic, and he retired in 2016 from 23 years as a Respiratory Technician. Hagen believes that all born-again believers are students of the University of the Holy Spirit, and this is where he received the education for this book.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. One Layman's View is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
