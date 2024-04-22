As In All Good Relationships, Communication Is Necessary To Nurture Our Relationship With God

Xulon Press presents a call for believers to spend more time in communion with their Heavenly Father.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ron Hagen expresses his observation that Christians need more Bible reading and more prayer in One Layman's View ($13.49, paperback, 9781662894930; $5.99, e-book, 9781662894947).

Looking to his left and his right in Christian circles, Hagen sees too many who claim to be believers, and yet spend virtually no time at all reading their Bibles or praying. The Bible is the primary way that God communicates with us, and prayer is the main way that we communicate with Him, and therefore both are essential to Christian growth.