As Insurance Rates Stabilize, Small Fleet Operators in Vaughan Have More Affordable Commercial Vehicle Insurance Options

As commercial insurance rates begin to stabilize across Canada, small fleet operators in Vaughan, Ontario, are finding more affordable commercial vehicle insurance options through The Shepherd Group, an independent brokerage serving businesses throughout the country.

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After several years of steadily rising premiums, Canada's commercial insurance market is showing signs of stabilization, giving small business owners more room to manage costs. Independent brokerage The Shepherd Group, headquartered in Vaughan, is helping small fleet operators translate that shift into affordable commercial vehicle insurance built around their actual risk profile.

Why Are Commercial Insurance Rates Stabilizing Across Canada?

Improved commercial insurer performance and increased competition are easing pressure on many commercial insurance lines after a prolonged hard market. Property and liability coverage, in particular, have seen premiums level off or dip slightly as commercial insurers compete more aggressively for well-managed accounts.

Commercial auto and fleet coverage has not softened as quickly. Fleet risk remains harder to underwrite, and businesses without strong safety programs or clean claims histories still often face upward pressure at renewal. That gap is exactly where a knowledgeable broker offers distinct value, matching a business's policy structure to its actual exposure.

Where Are Vaughan Small Fleet Operators Finding Affordable Commercial Vehicle Insurance?

Small fleet owners in the Vaughan area are turning to independent brokers who can shop multiple commercial insurers and negotiate better terms than a single carrier's standard offering. Where commercial auto insurance covers four or fewer vehicles, the Shepherd Group's fleet insurance is built for businesses running five or more vehicles, with protection spanning vandalism, theft, accident benefits, roadside assistance and collision repair.

Affordability depends on more than the industry a business operates in. Fleet size, driving and claims history, business model and growth plans all factor into how a policy is structured and priced. The Shepherd Group applies this thinking across industry-specific business insurance solutions for roofing, landscaping, snow removal, trades and hospitality businesses, while meeting provincial requirements for vehicles operated commercially in Ontario.

About The Shepherd Group

The Shepherd Group is an independent insurance brokerage headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, serving businesses across Canada outside Quebec. It specializes in commercial insurance for small and midsize businesses, with particular depth in roofing, landscaping, snow removal, trades and hospitality, alongside personal insurance, group employee benefits and financial protection services. Its broker-led model assigns each inquiry to a dedicated advisor who structures coverage around a business's specific contractual obligations and growth plans.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, The Shepherd Group, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.theshepherdgroup.ca/

SOURCE The Shepherd Group