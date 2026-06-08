As Iowa Medicaid Cuts Loom, Village Caregiving Offers Iowa City Families Reliable Alternative for Quality In-Home Care

As Iowa prepares to restructure its Medicaid program, many families are seeking options to ensure continuity of care. Village Caregiving provides personalized nonmedical in-home care services that help families have greater confidence in their long-term care plans.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced that beginning October 2026, the state will consolidate seven disability-specific Medicaid waiver programs into three age-based systems. As Iowa families evaluate how these changes may affect access to long-term support services, Village Caregiving provides dependable and flexible in-home care solutions that help seniors continue receiving assistance in familiar surroundings.

Beginning October 2026, the current Medicaid structure will be replaced by three waivers organized by age rather than diagnosis. These will include the Children and Youth Waiver, Adults with Disabilities Waiver and Elderly Waiver.

These changes have raised concerns among families about how eligibility adjustments could affect access to essential caregiving services and long-term support. Demand for care is expected to grow, particularly as Iowa projects that 19.9% of its population will be age 65 or older by 2050.

In this environment, private pay caregivers in Iowa City are a dependable option that can help families maintain stability and peace of mind when public program coverage changes or becomes more difficult to access. As one of the best in-home caregivers in Iowa City, Village Caregiving offers personalized nonmedical home care tailored to individual needs, which allows seniors to remain comfortable at home.

How Are Iowa City In-Home Care Services Helping Families Maintain Quality Care?

Village Caregiving provides personalized in-home support that helps seniors maintain their independence while giving families greater peace of mind. The company's family caregivers provide basic home care services for clients who need assistance with daily activities, offering support tailored to individual needs and routines.

"Our personal hands-on approach can range from companionship care to various nonmedical services, including light housework and hygiene assistance," it explains. Village Caregiving also offers flat-rate pricing, which ensures the same hourly rate applies on nights, holidays and weekends.

To promote consistent, high-quality support, family caregivers undergo screening and training and are carefully matched to each client's unique care requirements and preferences. This personalized approach helps families access flexible care solutions that can adapt as needs change over time.

Families seeking Iowa City in-home care services can contact Village Caregiving for a consultation and personalized guidance on available support services. Additional information about home care services, caregiver matching and customized care plans is available through the company to help families identify solutions aligned with their loved ones' needs.

About Village Caregiving

Founded in 2013, Village Caregiving is a national home care provider specializing in nonmedical in-home care services for seniors. Operating across 22 states, the company focuses on community-centered care that promotes dignity and quality of life. Village Caregiving has earned multiple "Best Home Care Agency" awards from local newspapers in the communities it serves. Through personalized care plans and trained family caregivers, it helps families handle long-term care needs.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Village Caregiving, 1 (319) 383-3646, [email protected], https://villagecaregiving.com

SOURCE Village Caregiving