As Large as a Windshield: Where Sports Car Aesthetics Meet Gaming Innovation

AGON by AOC announces a new collaboration with Porsche Design to introduce the Porsche Design | AOC AGON PRO PD49 curved monitor, blending innovative design with advanced technology for a superior user experience.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AGON by AOC, the world's number one gaming monitor brand, proudly announces another collaboration with Porsche Design to present the Porsche Design | AOC AGON PRO PD49 curved gaming monitor – a combination of award-winning design and technological prowess and a statement of style and performance. The PD49 has been crowned with the "iF Design Award 2023" and the "Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023." It further solidified its status by winning the prestigious 2024 TWICE VIP Award in the Gaming Monitor category. Powered by a state-of-the-art QD-OLED panel in a 49" (124.46 cm) size and 32:9 aspect ratio, the PD49 delivers esports-level performance for high-end competition, boasting a 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms GtG response time.

Setting New Benchmarks in Visual Brilliance and Display Thickness

With a thickness of approximately 5 mm, the PD49 houses a curved, slim QD-OLED panel that stretches over a commanding 49" display. Its 1800R curvature encompasses the user's entire field of view. Boasting a breathtaking Double QHD resolution of 5120 × 1440 pixels, it is set to redefine visual experiences. Achieving a peak brightness of 1000 nits and certified with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, it showcases radiant visuals, deeply saturated with 1.07 billion colors thanks to its 10-bit color depth, covering 99% of the DCI-P3 color range. With exceptional HDR reproduction, the PD49 becomes a window to magnificent game worlds in story-driven, single-player games. With an esports-ready refresh rate of 240 Hz and a performance response time of 0.03 ms Gray-to-Gray (GtG), ghosting becomes a relic of the past. Thanks to the inclusion of Adaptive-Sync for variable refresh rate support, every game sequence flows with tear-free, immersive continuity.

Functional Design Meets Cutting-Edge Technology

The design approach of the PD49 mirrors the intricate details of a Porsche sports car. The PD49's sandblasted aluminum cast stand, reminiscent of the steering wheel and wheel spokes of a sports car, anchors the monitor with a sense of grandeur. The rear of the monitor is inspired by the radiator grille of a Porsche 911. From a unique On-Screen Display design to an assertive boot-up logo, every detail underscores elegance. The dynamic and customizable RGB Light FX elements embellish the back and front logos, oozing style with every glow.

Always Connected

Beyond its visual prowess, the PD49 boasts a suite of connectivity options. HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4 support ensure that the latest devices feel right at home. The included USB hub, complemented by four USB 3.2 ports and an RJ-45 input, ensures seamless connectivity. A standout feature is the USB-C port with generous 90 W Power Delivery, allowing devices to stay charged while immersing in the gaming world. The built-in KVM switch allows users to connect two computers simultaneously, partitioning the Double QHD screen for multitasking aficionados.

Gaming Reimagined

Features including a Frame Counter, a customizable crosshair overlay (Dial Point), and optimized low-input lag give users an edge over their competitors and elevates the gaming experience. Integrated stereo speakers, delivering 2×8 W, ensure the audio experience is as immersive as the visuals.

Availability

The Porsche Design AGON PRO PD49 is available now on Amazon, for $1,199.99 USD.

