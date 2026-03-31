As Luxury Fitness Giants Invest in Healthcare, MEDgevity Brings Concierge Longevity Medicine to Gyms Nationwide

"The gym isn't just for fitness anymore - it's becoming the front door to healthcare." Post this

MEDgevity, a concierge, physician-led healthcare practice, is bringing those same capabilities to gyms nationwide - without requiring them to build complex medical infrastructure in-house.

"The gym is no longer just a place to work out - it's becoming a central hub for how people manage their health," said Keith Bozeman, Co-Founder of MEDgevity. "But delivering true, medical-grade care is incredibly complex. We built MEDgevity to make that accessible to high-quality fitness communities without the need for massive resources or in-house clinical teams."

Closing the Gap Between Fitness and Healthcare

MEDgevity's partnership model enables gyms to offer:

Physician-led, longevity-focused care

Advanced diagnostics, including comprehensive labs, DEXA scans, genetic testing, and more

Personalized plans spanning nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle

Ongoing support from a multidisciplinary care team

Rather than replacing existing coaches and trainers, MEDgevity is designed to integrate seamlessly into the gym ecosystem - enhancing and complementing the expertise already in place. The offering is modular and flexible, allowing each partner to tailor the experience based on their members, existing services, and desired level of integration.

MEDgevity is actively expanding partnerships with fitness communities nationwide as demand for more integrated health solutions continues to grow.

A Scalable Alternative to In-House Healthcare Models

While leading fitness brands are investing heavily in vertically integrated health offerings, most gyms face significant barriers - including cost, clinical staffing, regulatory complexity, and operational burden. MEDgevity provides a turnkey alternative, handling care delivery, diagnostics, and ongoing member engagement - enabling gyms to offer a premium, medically grounded experience without diverting focus from their core business.

Meeting a Shift in Consumer Expectations

Today's consumers are no longer satisfied with fitness alone. They are increasingly seeking:

Personalized, data-driven insights

Preventive and longevity-focused care

Integrated experiences across fitness, nutrition, and medicine

MEDgevity's model reflects a broader shift toward continuous, proactive healthcare - moving beyond episodic doctor visits and into everyday environments where people are already investing in their health.

About MEDgevity

MEDgevity is a concierge, physician-led healthcare practice focused on longevity, prevention, and performance. Through advanced diagnostics, personalized care plans, and ongoing expert support, MEDgevity helps individuals take a proactive, data-driven approach to their health.

The company partners with fitness communities, employers, and organizations to deliver scalable, high-touch healthcare experiences.

Media Contact

Sarah Rein, MEDgevity, 1 9544201145, [email protected], https://www.medgevityhealth.com/

SOURCE MEDgevity