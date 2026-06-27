As OSHA's Heat Emphasis Program Takes Effect, RHP Risk Management Guides Businesses Through Compliance and Strategic Workforce Health

With OSHA heat hazards prevention initiatives entering a more active phase of federal enforcement, RHP Risk Management helps businesses build effective, achievable worker safety programs with science-driven solutions and thorough, data-driven guidance.

CHICAGO, June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSHA's revised National Emphasis Program (NEP) on Outdoor and Indoor Heat-Related Hazards entered enforcement on April 10, 2026. RHP Risk Management is helping employers meet the agency's ongoing focus on heat hazards through structured exposure assessments and guidance from industry experts.

The updated program targets 55 high-risk industries nationwide with a substantially expanded inspection schedule, making proactive heat hazard assessment a clear and achievable responsibility for businesses in manufacturing, construction and other high-exposure sectors.

What Should Employers Know About OSHA's Heat Hazard Enforcement in 2026?

OSHA's 2026 heat hazards focus marks the most significant expansion of federal heat-related enforcement since the agency launched its original heat NEP in 2022. The updated program broadens the range of industries under scrutiny. It triggers inspections at heat index thresholds of 80° Fahrenheit or higher, including when National Weather Service heat advisories are issued or when inspectors observe heat hazards during unrelated workplace visits.

Employers who treat heat exposure evaluation as a fundamental business responsibility, rather than an occasional seasonal concern, will find that a structured approach to compliance is both well within reach and operationally sound.

A proper exposure assessment, combined with the hierarchy of controls framework, gives businesses the evidence they need to demonstrate responsible, data-driven oversight of workforce health and safety.

How Can RHP Risk Management Support Effective Worker Heat Safety Programs?

RHP Risk Management's support for OSHA heat hazard prevention initiatives begins with a science-first exposure assessment. This reproducible, data-driven process captures representative worker heat exposure and identifies the engineering controls most likely to be effective. The firm's credentialed industrial hygiene professionals evaluate workplace conditions, review existing safety programs and guide implementation of a structured hierarchy of controls.

According to RHP's Director of IH and Field Services, the team "Excels at proactively anticipating problems and developing smart, cost-effective solutions related to ventilation, safe work environments and infectious disease controls." The entity's evaluations on worker health risks are transparent, reproducible and meaningful to the decision-makers who rely on them.

Safer working conditions can be achieved with minimal changes to the workload. When businesses have clear, structured guidance in place, compliance with OSHA heat standards becomes a manageable and rewarding responsibility. It supports a healthier, more productive workforce and reduces both turnover costs and administrative risk.

When employers have questions, RHP Risk Management's consultants provide effective answers and structured support, delivering the peace of mind that comes from working with thorough and data-driven industry experts.

About RHP Risk Management

RHP Risk Management is a consulting firm specializing in environmental and occupational hazard assessment, serving industrial facilities, commercial buildings and legal professionals nationwide. The firm's credentialed professionals, including Certified Industrial Hygienists and Certified Safety Professionals, specialize in hazard identification, exposure measurement and risk evaluation. Connect with the team's science-driven solutions grounded in transparent, reproducible and defensible science.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, RHP Risk Management, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://rhprisk.com/

SOURCE RHP Risk Management