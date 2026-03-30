TravelingWiki Organizes Event in Indianapolis Area on Eve of NCAA National Championship to Provide Free Cards to Kids and Further its Charitable Impact

INDIANAPOLIS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces the launch of its NCAA championship week events, with an event hosted by TravelingWiki Foundation CEO Jonathan Sutter offering free sports cards for children and delivering charitable impact at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis on the day prior to the National Championship Game on Sunday April 5, 2026 at 10am US ET. Tickets are available at the link in FTNT1. The event highlights TravelingWiki's services offered including expanding Generative AI functionality via a GenAI platform currently in beta testing. The event will also spotlight TravelingWiki's CardForACause.com platform for free disability resources offered to 20 million Americans for no cost as funded with sports cards sales nationwide via the most two recent White House administrations.

TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter notes, "Leadership of TravelingWiki Foundation is honored to note another foundation event at a major sports event, highlighting the critical resources offered via TravelingWiki for the Non Visible Disability community. Access to mobility is critical, and TravelingWiki takes its role in documenting resources for 20M Americans via the Biden & Trump WHs, under TSA Cares, very seriously."

More information about the non-profit work of TravelingWiki foundation is available via visiting http://www.Travelingwiki.com.

FTNT1: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-sports-pokemon-cards-charitable-volunteering-at-ncaa-final-four-26-tickets-1986006501909?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true

Media Contact

Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], http://www.TravelingWiki.com

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SOURCE TravelingWiki Foundation