As Second Major League Rugby Team Folds, Players Want Answers - USRPA Seeks Transparency & Communication for Stability in the MLR

"This has never been about players wanting more money. Our campaign is solely focused on driving the league to sit down and have honest conversations with the players about how we can move the game forward in a way that prioritizes player welfare, contract security, and safety," Post this

The news is truly unfortunate, but we cannot overlook how the league allowed this to unfold so soon to the start of the new season. Many of the Toronto and New York players will be left without options as other MLR teams have already filled their rosters and reached their cap space under league rules. Additionally, many players have incurred out-of-pocket expenses for moving and housing, and some are still owed funds from last season.

The latest setbacks underscore the need for players to be involved as true stakeholders if the league is to succeed. "It's time for the league to prioritize treating its players better and have more open and honest conversations. "We are more than pawns in a chess game and are tired of waking up to the news that we have just been removed from the board. We are human and have families that count on us and bills to pay." Chris Mattina, who had recently signed with New York, is now going through this tragedy for a second time, having played for Austin in 2022. "This is a recurring nightmare; I went through this two years ago and watched guys' lives get ruined and promising players forced into early retirement." He continued. "It took months of fighting and lawsuits for some to get money owed to them. Let's hope the league does better this time."

The players of Major League Rugby are willing to work with the league through turbulent times but deserve an honest partnership, adequate notice, and real dialogue instead of waking up to the news that puts their family's futures at risk. The Players continue to seek voluntary recognition of the USRPA before the upcoming NLRB election so they can commence essential discussions with the league about the path forward.

"This has never been about players wanting more money. Our campaign is solely focused on driving the league to sit down and have honest conversations with the players about how we can move the game forward in a way that prioritizes player welfare, contract security, and safety," said Nick Civetta, player chair, US Rugby Players Association.

Civetta continued, "We want to work with the league to ensure a better future of the sport, transparency with the players and fans, and equitable treatment of all involved."

About the United States Rugby Players Association (USRPA)

USRPA is an independent players union established by and operated for the benefit of professional rugby players in America. It is the recognized collective bargaining representative for the Players on the United States National Teams (both Men's and Women's 7s and 15s). USRPA has been organizing Major League Rugby in an effort for these players to gain a meaningful role in shaping the future of their sport and how it is played professionally.

Read more at https://RugbyUnionNow.com & https://www.usarugbyplayers.org/

Media Contact

Scott Goodstein, USRPA / CatalystCampaigns, 1 202-256-8320, [email protected], Https://RugbyUnionNow.com

SOURCE USRPA