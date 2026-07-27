Massachusetts homeowners can find the best pest control solutions for severe ant infestations in eastern MA through Colonial Pest Control, a local company with four decades of pest control experience. The company's licensed technicians apply targeted, environmentally responsible methods that reach infestations at the colony level, not just visible symptoms.

WORCESTER, Mass., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As summer ant pressure rises across the state, Colonial Pest Control is meeting growing demand for severe ant infestation treatment from Massachusetts homeowners who have exhausted store-bought options without lasting results. Founded in 1984, the company brings decades of experience to problems ranging from pavement ant trails to full-scale carpenter ant colonies nesting inside the home's structure.

Why Do Severe Ant Infestations Resist DIY Treatment?

Severe ant infestations persist because visible activity represents only a fraction of the colony. Carpenter ants tend to nest inside moist or water-damaged wood and can establish satellite colonies throughout a home's walls and ceilings, making surface sprays largely ineffective.

Odorous house ants compound the challenge. Their colonies can contain tens of thousands of workers and multiple queens, reproducing through a process called budding that generates new subcolonies when threatened.

When a colony is established inside walls or damaged wood, the problem is beyond the reach of any store-bought spray. That recurring ant trail that returns after every treatment is the clearest sign that professional help is needed.

What Makes a Professional Ant Exterminator the Right Choice?

A professional ant exterminator from Colonial Pest Control begins by identifying where ants are entering and why. A licensed technician examines moisture sources, structural entry points and other factors drawing ants to the home. "We don't just spray and walk away," says Colonial Pest Control. "Our technicians start with a careful inspection to find the nests and uncover why the ants are there — usually moisture problems, easy entry points, or food sources." Its approach includes:

Thorough inspection: Technicians assess the home structure and the area up to one foot from the foundation to pinpoint nests and contributing conditions.

Targeted treatment: Specialists use micro-injector tools that eliminate colonies from inside structural cavities and other inaccessible areas, along with interior crack-and-crevice applications that reach ants where they actually live.

Environmentally responsible products: Colonial Pest Control uses the latest in insecticide technology for season-long protection, applying low-impact formulations that are safe for families and pets.

Service guarantee: Colonial Pest Control stands by its work. If pests return between scheduled treatments, so will the company — at no extra cost.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are answers to common questions about eliminating a serious ant problem at home.

What is the most effective way to eliminate a massive ant problem in my home?

The most effective approach targets the colony directly rather than the visible workers. Colonial Pest Control's technicians identify the species and conditions behind the problem, then treat wall voids, entry points and moisture-affected areas at the source to prevent ants from returning.

Are professional ant treatments safe for children and pets?

Colonial Pest Control relies on environmentally responsible products chosen for their safety around families, children and pets. Rather than blanketing the home with product, technicians apply treatment precisely where ants live, limiting overall product use while achieving lasting results.

About Colonial Pest Control

Colonial Pest Control has served Massachusetts homeowners since 1984, delivering pest management solutions for ants and a wide range of pests. As a founder-owned company committed to quality and environmentally responsible service, it is a trusted local resource for Massachusetts families.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Colonial Pest Control, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.colonialpest.com/

SOURCE Colonial Pest Control