As Summer Planning Begins, Kasel Rocks Landscape Company Offers Free Commercial Ice Management Service Quotes for Lehigh Valley Businesses

Summer is an ideal time for commercial property owners and facility managers to prepare for winter operations. Kasel Rocks Landscape Company is offering free quotes for commercial ice management services in the Lehigh Valley to help businesses plan ahead.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kasel Rocks Landscape Company is encouraging businesses across the Lehigh Valley to plan ahead for winter by taking advantage of free quotes for commercial ice management service this summer. Securing a commercial snow and ice management partner before winter begins can help property owners and facility managers to prepare their sites for safe, uninterrupted operations when colder weather arrives.

Kasel Rocks Landscape Company provides commercial snow and ice management services exclusively for industrial, institutional, distribution, data center, healthcare, office and other critical infrastructure facilities where reliable winter operations are essential. With 24/7 service, specialized equipment and trained personnel, the company helps businesses remain operational during winter storms.

Why Should Lehigh Valley Businesses Schedule Commercial Ice Management Before Winter?

Planning ahead gives businesses in the Lehigh Valley time to establish a winter strategy before snow and ice become a safety concern for employees, customers and property. Getting a free quote for commercial ice management services in the Lehigh Valley in the summer allows commercial property owners and managers to understand site requirements, review safety priorities and prepare for weather events that could disrupt daily operations.

Kasel Rocks Landscape Company has been serving businesses since 2001. Its snow and ice management program provides:

24/7 snow removal and ice management operations.

Fully licensed and insured service.

Support for commercial properties, including distribution hubs, hospitals, airports, Class A and Class B office buildings, and industrial business parks.

Reliable communication and proactive winter response.

Additionally, the company uses state-of-the-art equipment and trained professionals to help keep facilities accessible during winter and meet safety requirements and operational standards.

Kasel Rocks Landscape Company is also proud to serve businesses in Allentown, Pennsylvania's third-largest city and the place where the company began. Today, it serves businesses throughout the Lehigh Valley and delivers reliable property solutions that help keep operations running safely year-round.

Commercial property owners and facility managers looking to prepare for the upcoming winter season can get a free quote for commercial ice management services in the Lehigh Valley by visiting Kasel Rocks Landscape Company's website and scheduling a consultation.

About Kasel Rocks Landscape Company

Kasel Rocks Landscape Company is a family-owned and operated commercial landscape and facility service provider serving businesses throughout eastern Pennsylvania. The company specializes in commercial landscape management, snow removal, and ice management for industrial, institutional, distribution, office, healthcare and critical infrastructure facilities.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Kasel Rocks Landscape Company, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.kaselrocks.com/

SOURCE Kasel Rocks Landscape Company