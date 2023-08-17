As Terminal Illness Takes Its Toll, Children May Need Help Adjusting To Its Effects On The Adults They Love

I was inspired by my son who has moderate autism and my father who was diagnosed with cancer. They had a bond that was irreplaceable. Suddenly, my father became sick, and I needed to find a way that I could help my son understand changes that were happening with his grandpa. Tweet this

"I was inspired by my son who has moderate autism and my father who was diagnosed with cancer. They had a bond that was irreplaceable. Suddenly, my father became sick, and I needed to find a way that I could help my son understand changes that were happening with his grandpa," said Terrell.

Takeemah Terrell is a former educator who serves as a teacher mentor. She holds a master's degree in Communication with an emphasis on Education and a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. Through her penmanship, Terrell hopes to encourage people to engage in meaningful conversations while helping others process monumental experiences.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Grandpa and Me is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Takeemah Terrell, Salem Author Services, (330) 949-3607, [email protected]

SOURCE Salem Author Services