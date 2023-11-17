As the holiday season approaches, families and friends in Brooksville are gearing up for a day of enchantment at SNOW FEST-COOKIES WITH SANTA

Fingerman said: "We did it last year and although it was on a smaller scale we had a blast, this year we went bigger, way bigger! We got other local businesses involved and the event evolved and grew into a huge community event." Post this

Prepare to be entertained by the Misfit Toys Christmas rock band, delivering electrifying performances that will have you dancing and singing along. And that's not all! For fans of the beloved movie "Frozen," Princess Elsa will make an enchanting appearance, spreading her frosty charm throughout the event.

Not only is SNOW FEST about snow and family fun—it's also a feast for the taste buds. Food trucks serving delectable treats will be on hand, catering to every palate. And for those seeking warmth in winter delights, the Thirst Responders will be serving up hot cocoa from their real fire truck.

Admission to SNOW FEST is completely FREE, providing a budget-friendly option for families to have a magical day out. Ample parking is available for just $5.00, ensuring convenience for all attendees.

For all the details about this enchanting event, including a chance to win a Christmas tree in the free raffle, visit the official SNOW FEST website at www.snowfest.info.

The team at SNOW FEST would like to express sincere gratitude to its valued sponsors, whose support has made this event possible: Whittel and Melton, USA Benefits Group, Mario's Air Conditioning and Heating, Robinson Chiropractic, Gravity Landscape and Design, Brightway Insurance- The Burbank Agency, Maus Nissan, Texas Roadhouse, Thirst Responders, Diversified Taxes and Financial Services, Coastal Rentals and Doodie Calls.

Mark your calendars and join us at SNOW FEST on December 3rd for a day full of snowy fun and holiday cheer! This event is not to be missed, so get ready to make lasting memories and celebrate the holiday season in style.

Media Contact

Steve Fingerman, E Loans Mortgage Inc NMLS# 856640, 1 727-946-0904, [email protected], www.e-loanmortgage.com

SOURCE E Loans Mortgage Inc NMLS# 856640