As Travelers Avoid Airports, Campspot Launches Summer Sale With Up to 40% Off Campground Stays Across North America

With the Ready, Set, Summer Sale, travelers can find real savings on the kind of trips people are actively looking for right now: drive-to getaways, outdoor stays, family-friendly weekends, and easier ways to make the most of summer. Post this

The sale arrives at a moment when travelers are looking for trips that feel easier, closer, and smarter without sacrificing the fun of a real summer vacation. According to Campspot data, summer campground rates average $101 per night, with many parks offering amenities that can turn a stay into the trip itself, from pools and waterparks to dog parks, on-site restaurants, family activities, events, and more.

According to Campspot's 2026 Dust-Off Summer Trend Report, 79% of campers surveyed say they are actively reducing air travel this year, while 60% say they are avoiding all flights if possible. Higher travel costs are also shaping summer plans, with 68% citing them as the top disruptor influencing vacation decisions.

"Camping has always had this practical magic to it," said Jeff Bettin, GM of Marketplace at Campspot. "It gives families, road trippers, RVers, and first-time campers a way to make summer feel memorable without making travel feel overwhelming. With the Ready, Set, Summer Sale, travelers can find real savings on the kind of trips people are actively looking for right now: drive-to getaways, outdoor stays, family-friendly weekends, and easier ways to make the most of summer."

Campspot's data shows just how strongly travelers are leaning into this more doable approach to travel. In its 2026 survey, 80% of campers said they have taken an RV or camping trip specifically because it felt like the "smartest vacation option" available. The report also found that 58% are more likely to take a drive-to getaway compared to last year, while 86% are actively interested in exploring more of the U.S. through road trips and nearby getaways in 2026.

Through the Ready, Set, Summer Sale, travelers can browse participating parks on Campspot and find deals on a variety of stay types, including RV sites, tent sites, cabins, vacation rentals, and glamping accommodations. Featured deals* include:

Sun Outdoors Santa Barbara — Goleta, California

Save 30% on Sunday–Thursday stays on RV sites, tent sites, and vacation rentals. Located on California's Central Coast, Sun Outdoors Santa Barbara offers a scenic Santa Barbara-area setting with a heated pool, hiking, family-friendly activities, and easy access to outdoor adventure.

Cabana Bay RV Resort — Placida, Florida

Save 40% on week-long stays. This Gulf Coast RV resort features oversized paved sites, a resort-style pool and spa, pickleball, a walking trail, and close proximity to Boca Grande.

Pipestone RV Park — Whitehall, Montana

Save 40% on stays. A perfect basecamp for adventurers, Pipestone RV Park offers full hookup and dry camping sites near scenic trails, rock formations, Ringing Rocks, Delmoe Lake, and on-site UTV rentals.

Pigeon Forge RV Resort — Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Save 40% on stays. Located minutes from downtown Pigeon Forge and less than 30 minutes from Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the resort features a poolside waterslide, dog park, playground, and scenic creek.

Gold Panner Campground — Cherryville, British Columbia

Save 40% on RV sites, tent sites, cabins, and chalets. Set in a riverside forest, Gold Panner Campground offers spacious sites, gold panning, walking trails, hot showers, and a quiet back-to-nature atmosphere.

The Ready, Set, Summer Sale runs June 15–21. Deals, eligible stay dates, site types, and availability vary by campground. Travelers can browse participating parks and book directly through Campspot at https://www.campspot.com/deals/campaign/summer-sale.

About Campspot

Campspot is the go-to booking platform for RV, tent, and glamping sites across North America. With a simple and user-friendly app, campers can discover and reserve sites at thousands of parks, from family-friendly spots to secluded getaways. Whether you're looking to plan a weekend trip or an epic adventure, Campspot helps you find your perfect destination and book your stay with ease.

*Terms apply. See https://www.campspot.com/deals/campaign/summer-sale for details.

Media Contact

Carolin Fuller, Campspot, 1 (616) 226-5500, [email protected], campspot.com

SOURCE Campspot