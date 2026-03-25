As U.S. Parents Rethink Baby Sleep, "Hey, Sleepy Baby" Founder Heads to Japan with Boundless Life

"Sleep is deeply cultural," said Shepard-Ohta. "The way families approach baby sleep is shaped by everything from parental leave policies to living arrangements to cultural beliefs about independence and connection." Post this

Through the partnership, Shepard-Ohta is embedded within Boundless Life's new Kamakura destination, engaging directly with a global community of traveling families while conducting real-time, qualitative research.

While in Japan, Shepard-Ohta is meeting with Boundless families from around the world and with local parents, learning how they approach infant sleep within their own cultural and family contexts. She will also share insights from her research so far and gather stories and perspectives from parents navigating sleep across different cultures and living environments.

Her work centers on developmentally appropriate, science-backed, attachment-informed sleep support that prioritizes relationships and responsiveness rather than rigid schedules or one-size-fits-all approaches.

"Sleep is deeply cultural," said Shepard-Ohta. "The way families approach baby sleep is shaped by everything from parental leave policies to living arrangements to cultural beliefs about independence and connection. I'm excited to listen to families' experiences and learn how different cultures support both parents and babies during the early years. What makes this community especially unique is that these families come from all over the world to immerse themselves in Japanese culture, which creates a unique opportunity to compare how sleep and parenting are approached in their home cultures versus their experience living in Kamakura."

Through Hey, Sleepy Baby, Shepard-Ohta teaches that infant sleep unfolds gradually as the nervous system matures and that frequent night waking in infancy is often developmentally normal. Her work focuses on helping parents reduce fear and pressure around sleep while offering strategies that support both child development and parent wellbeing.

"At Boundless, we see every day how living across cultures expands the way families approach parenting, learning, and daily life," said Maura Repacci, CEO. "With a global community of families from 50+ countries, our cohorts offer a unique window into how norms like sleep vary across cultures. Rachael's work aligns closely with our belief that exposure to different ways of living can unlock new possibilities for families."

For more information on Boundless Life go to https://www.boundless.life.

For more information on Hey, Sleepy Baby go to https://heysleepybaby.com.

About Hey, Sleepy Baby

Hey, Sleepy Baby is an online platform supporting more than half a million parents with science-informed, relationship-first guidance around infant and child sleep. Founded by Rachael Shepard-Ohta, an Infant-Parent Mental Health Specialist, Certified Sleep Consultant, Certified Circle of Security Parenting Facilitator, and M.Ed., the platform offers courses, consultations, and resources that help parents better understand biologically normal sleep and make informed decisions that align with their values. Rachael is also the author of an upcoming book exploring cultural approaches to infant sleep, expected in 2027. Through her podcast No One Told Us, she explores the realities of modern parenthood through expert insights, personal stories, and candid conversations.

About Boundless Life

Boundless Life is pioneering a new way for families to live, work, and learn globally. The company offers fully furnished homes, coworking hubs, and innovative education programs in destinations around the world, enabling families to experience long-term, immersive stays while maintaining work and learning continuity. Through its experiential, place-based model, Boundless empowers families to design more intentional, connected lives. Learn more at boundless.life.

Media Contact

Annmarie Seldon, Hey, Sleepy Baby, 1 617-448-7416, [email protected], https://heysleepybaby.com/

SOURCE Hey, Sleepy Baby